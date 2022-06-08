ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

6 years later, the search for Chelsea Cobo continues

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pXWzD_0g4Im8Rv00

Rose Cobo has not given up on her desperate search for her missing daughter Chelsea, who went missing in Brooklyn six years ago.

Chelsea Cobo was last seen on May 7, 2016 after getting into a taxi in Sunset Park near 68th Street and Bay Parkway. At the time that she went missing, her mother says she called to say she was going out for dinner but never returned.

"I tell her son every day, anything is possible, you still have your mother out there," Rose Cobo says. "And if not, then you have an angel watching over you."

Chelsea Cobo was 22 years old when she went missing. Her son was only 10 months old at the time.

Despite the pain of missing her daughter, Rose Cobo has never given up on her search for Chelsea, going out every year to hand out flyers and continue her search.

Rose Cobo says she is now working on creating an app to help bring home missing people.

"Hey pumpkin, if you're out there watching this, I love you, come home," Rose says. "I will never stop looking for you. That is why I'm creating this app, because when I die this will be my voice for you. To find you and the others that are out there. I love you."

Comments / 2

Related
fox5ny.com

Queens teen hit by stray bullet inside her home speaks out

NEW YORK - 15-year-old Tamima Samira says she still can't get over the fact that now, she is also a victim of New York City's gun violence epidemic while doing homework in her living room. On Tuesday, at around 11 p.m., Samira was in her dining room, doing her English...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man shot outside Brooklyn NYCHA complex: NYPD

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police said a man, 25, was shot in Brooklyn Friday night. The victim was shot in the abdomen outside of a NYCHA apartment complex about 8:15 p.m., officials said. There was no description for the suspect available, and police did not indicate what may have led to the shooting. Police said […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx teen rescued from Poughkeepsie hotel is missing again

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 13-year-old Bronx girl who was found in a Poughkeepsie hotel in April after she was missing for 10 days disappeared again on Thursday, police said Friday.  Mariah Sanchez, who wrote on Instagram in late April about her troubled childhood, was last seen leaving Bronx Care Health Center at 1775 Grand […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Rose, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
News 12

NYPD: 4 men wanted in connection to over 20 robberies in Bronx, Manhattan

Police are looking for a group of four men who they say have been terrorizing the Bronx and Manhattan with more than two dozen robberies. The group is connected to 26 different robberies across both the Bronx and Manhattan with sometimes as many as 10 in a day, according to police. The most recent robbery on record happened at the corner of Morrison Avenue and East 174th Street.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Rush-Hour NYC Subway Stabbing Sends Rider to Hospital

Cops are looking for a man they say stabbed a rider aboard a subway in Queens during Friday's morning rush, sending him to the hospital for treatment for facial and hand wounds, authorities say. The suspect has not been caught. It wasn't clear if the two men had been involved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Flyers
NBC New York

Teen Arrested for Throwing Her Newborn Out 5th-Floor NYC Window: Cops

A teenage mother was arrested and charged for allegedly killing her 1-day-old child by dumping him out her fifth-floor window in the Bronx, according to police. The 17-year-old faces murder and manslaughter charges after the newborn was discovered in a flowerbed outside of the teen's apartment on East 158th Street in the Mott Haven section in October 2021, police said Thursday.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: 25-year-old man shot in the abdomen in Canarsie

Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that took place in Canarsie Friday night. Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen outside of 712 East 108th St. There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

2 Teen Boys, Both 13, Dead After Going Under Water at NYC Beach

Two teenage boys out enjoying a day at the beach drowned Friday after going under water for nearly an hour, police said. Authorities said the two boys, both 13 years old, were with a group of friends along Jamaica Bay when the two fell into the water and were swept away around 11:40 a.m., police officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
News 12

NYPD: Man wanted firing shots into open street in Brooklyn

Police are looking to identify the suspect connected to a shots fired incident in Brooklyn. Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the moments a man exits a home at 1607 Prospect Place and fires multiple shots into the open street at around 7 p.m. Thursday. No injuries reported were...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teenager arrested for allegedly throwing baby from Bronx window

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police arrested a 17-year-old girl Thursday, charging her with both murder and manslaughter for her alleged role in a baby’s death. The girl has not been identified by police. The newborn’s Bronx death was deemed a homicide in April, months after he was thrown from the window of a […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

83K+
Followers
28K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy