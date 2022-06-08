6 years later, the search for Chelsea Cobo continues

Rose Cobo has not given up on her desperate search for her missing daughter Chelsea, who went missing in Brooklyn six years ago.

Chelsea Cobo was last seen on May 7, 2016 after getting into a taxi in Sunset Park near 68th Street and Bay Parkway. At the time that she went missing, her mother says she called to say she was going out for dinner but never returned.

"I tell her son every day, anything is possible, you still have your mother out there," Rose Cobo says. "And if not, then you have an angel watching over you."

Chelsea Cobo was 22 years old when she went missing. Her son was only 10 months old at the time.

Despite the pain of missing her daughter, Rose Cobo has never given up on her search for Chelsea, going out every year to hand out flyers and continue her search.

Rose Cobo says she is now working on creating an app to help bring home missing people.

"Hey pumpkin, if you're out there watching this, I love you, come home," Rose says. "I will never stop looking for you. That is why I'm creating this app, because when I die this will be my voice for you. To find you and the others that are out there. I love you."