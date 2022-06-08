ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Kraken lose G Chris Driedger to torn ACL, out 7-9 months

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q1puz_0g4Ikqpi00
San Jose Sharks v Seattle Kraken SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 29: Chris Driedger #60 of the Seattle Kraken looks on before the game against the San Jose Sharks at Climate Pledge Arena on April 29, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Seattle Kraken will be without goalie Chris Driedger for most of next season after he underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, the team said Tuesday.

Driedger was injured while playing for Canada against Finland in the title game of the world championships. He had surgery on Monday.

Driedger had a rocky first season with the Kraken due to injuries and inconsistency. He played in 27 games and had a 2.96 goals against average and an .899 save percentage, both the worst marks of his career. Driedger signed a three-year, $10.5 million deal with the Kraken last offseason.

With Driedger expected to miss at least seven months, the Kraken currently have only two healthy goalies on their roster: Philipp Grubauer and Joey Daccord.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Daccord
Person
Philipp Grubauer
Person
Chris Driedger
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
98K+
Followers
113K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy