Albany’s Juneteenth celebration to be held June 18

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The details of the Juneteenth celebration in Albany have been announced. The event is set for Saturday, June 18, rain or shine, from noon to 5 p.m.

The Juneteenth celebration commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and is aimed at educating and uplifting people through entertainment, vendors, and food. The event is free and open to the public.

The event is set to take place at the African American Cultural Center of the Capital Region at 135 South Pearl Street. Attendees are encouraged to explore vendors and businesses along the South Pearl Street corridor that speak to the diversity, familial roots, and resiliency of the neighborhood.

The 2021 celebration was the Cultural Center’s largest Juneteenth celebration to date in terms of space, vendors, and attendance as South Pearl Street was closed. The street will also be closed this year between Madison Avenue and Westerlo Street. Additional vendor space will also be at the South End Grocery parking lot. Organizers anticipate attendance this year will be more than last year.

Schedule

The African Heritage Parade concludes at South End Grocery at noon

Salutation: Ms. Linda Jackson-Chalmers, President at 12:30 p.m.

Opening Remarks: Mr. Travon T. Jackson, Executive Director at 12:35 p.m.

Invocation: Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing (Black National Anthem) by James Weldon Johnson and J. Rosamond Johnson at 12:45 p.m.

Opening Performances: Qualiti, Liana’kim, and Kai-Yola at 12:50 p.m.

CAPCOM FCU Children’s Zone Kickoff: Young Futures, Inc. at 1 p.m.

Vidbel Mountain Petting Zoo Opening at 1 p.m.

Ben & Jerry’s Free Ice Cream Giveaway at 1 p.m.

South End Grocery Announcement: South Albany Grocery Coalition at 1:15 p.m.

Afternoon Performances: Qualiti, Liana’kim, and Kai-Yola at 1:30 p.m.

Youth Performance: Hip Hop and Community Praise Dance Team at 3:30 p.m.

Closing Performance: Out of the Box Band at 4 p.m.

Festival Closing at 5 p.m.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support we experience at our Juneteenth celebration, which last year alone attracted over 6,000 people, through attendees, partners, and sponsors,” said African American Cultural Center of the Capital Region Executive Director Travon T. Jackson. “As we honor this day of freedom, we are also responding with respect, love, and inclusion to those who’ve attacked our spaces. Through Juneteenth and year-round events hosted at the Cultural Center and soon here at the South End Grocery, we seek to actively empower our neighborhood, and we are thankful for those who support our organization and our mission.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.