Lifestyle

The Unexpected Reason KFC Australia Is Serving Cabbage

By Hope Ngo
 3 days ago
Iceberg lettuce might be an overlooked child in the family of salad vegetables, but it's certainly not being ignored in Australia at the moment, where heavy rains and flooding have pummelled the eastern part of the country resulting in a shortage that has groceries and restaurants on alert. Per...

