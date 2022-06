The driver of an SUV crashed into an empty police car Sunday, June 5 on eastbound Interstate 80, according to the Illinois State Police. While a deputy with the Henry County Sheriff's Office was at the scene of a previous crash directing traffic, his squad car was parked with emergency lights on near mile marker 32.5. State police said the driver of an SUV failed to yield to the emergency vehicle and struck it from behind at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

HENRY COUNTY, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO