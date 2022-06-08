ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briefs: Community health surveys underway in Marion County

By Marion Star
Community health surveys to guide planning efforts

This week the Marion County Community Health Assessment Committee will resume its survey of Marion County residents as part of a community health assessment process. The Marion County Community Health Assessment Committee is working closely with the Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio and researchers at the University of Toledo to conduct the survey. This spring, 2,000 Marion County residents were randomly selected to participate in a survey of adults ages 19-years and older.

The anonymous survey asks participants to answer questions about general health, risk and protective health factors, and access to health care. These answers will create a snapshot of the health of Marion County. The results will guide many public and private agencies in their program planning over the next several years by identifying key health problems. The final community health assessment report will be published in the fall of 2022 at which time the results will be used to prioritize needs and create a community health improvement plan.

This month, 600 additional residents will be randomly selected to participate in the survey to ensure representation. Residents of Marion County who are randomly selected are urged to complete and return the survey.

The Marion County Community Health Assessment Committee is composed of public and private agencies that contribute to the public health system. The partners include: Marion Community Foundation, Marion Matters, Marion Chamber of Commerce and OhioHealth.

Peanut Butter Jelly Truck awarded State Farm grant

Thirteen Ohio organizations, including Marion's Peanut Butter Jelly Truck program, have been awarded $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist grants to improve their communities. They're among 100 communities in 34 states awarded grants following two million votes cast this spring.

The PBJ Truck was established in 2019  to facilitate the distribution of free PBJ sandwiches. In 2021, 28,500 sandwiches were delivered to the streets of Marion, feeding those living in tents, makeshift shelters, cars and homes; playing in parks and yards; pedestrians and anyone needing a kind word and balanced meal.

State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic program that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. Non-profits affiliated with each of the Top 100 causes receive grants to address them.

Four thousand cause submissions were accepted in February at neighborhoodassist.com. The State Farm Review Committee selected the Top 200 finalists and public voting determined the Top 100. In the eleven years of the program, nearly 500 causes have received a total of $12.5 million to enact change in their communities.

Red Cross to hold volunteer information session

The American Red Cross will hold an information session for volunteers from noon - 2 p.m. Thursday (June 9) at the Marion Red Cross office, 1849 Summerset Drive. There is an option to attend virtually. Go to volunteerconnection.redcross.org to register.

