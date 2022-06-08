See who Sioux Falls-area voters chose in the South Dakota Senate, House primary election

Voters in and around Sioux Falls cast ballots Tuesday in a dozen different legislative primary contests that set the stage for the November general election.

And in some cases, the victors of Tuesday's primaries will go on to be seated in the Legislature in January 2023 with no regard for the November ballot due to a lack of Democratic candidates in the races.

RESULTS: South Dakota primary

Below are the primary election results from 12 area legislative races — including 11 GOP primaries and one Democratic primary. Winners are listed in bold. In House races, two candidates advance to the general election.

*Contests in which the victor will not have a general election are notated with asterisks.

District 2 Senate GOP*

Steve Kolbeck - 66%

Spencer Wrightsman - 34%

District 2 House GOP

Jake Schoenbeck - 24%

John Sjaarda - 34%

David Kull - 26%

Jeff Shawd - 16%

District 9 Senate GOP*

Mark Willadsen - 33%

Brent "B.R." Hoffman - 67%

District 9 House GOP

Ken Teunissen - 32%

Bethany Soye (incumbent) - 39%

Jesse Fonkert - 30%

District 11 House Dems

Stephanie Marty - 31%

Margaret Kuipers - 35%

Kim Parke - 34%

District 11 House GOP

Brian Mulder - 33%

Chris Karr (incumbent) - 36%

Tyler Bonynge - 5%

Roger Russell - 27%

District 12 House GOP

Greg Jamison (incumbent) - 28%

Amber Arlint - 22%

Kerry Loudenslager - 22%

Gary Schuster - 11%

Cole Heisey - 17%

(Loudenslager entitled to recount)

District 13 House GOP*

Sue Peterson (incumbent) - 32%

Tony Venhuizen - 37%

Penny BayBridge - 10%

Richard Thomason* (incumbent) - 21%

District 14 House GOP

Taylor Rehfeldt (incumbent) - 47%

Tyler Tordsen - 32%

Gina Schiferl - 21%

District 16 Senate GOP

Jim Bolin - 52%

Nancy Rasmussen - 48%

District 16 House GOP

Karla (Pederson) Lems - 31%

Richard Vasgaard - 36%

Kevin Jensen - 33%

District 25 Senate GOP*

Tom Pischke - 45%

Lisa Rave - 19%

Kevin Crisp - 14%

Leslie 'Doc' Heinemann - 22%

