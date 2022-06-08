ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

See who Sioux Falls-area voters chose in the South Dakota Senate, House primary election

By Joe Sneve, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago

Voters in and around Sioux Falls cast ballots Tuesday in a dozen different legislative primary contests that set the stage for the November general election.

And in some cases, the victors of Tuesday's primaries will go on to be seated in the Legislature in January 2023 with no regard for the November ballot due to a lack of Democratic candidates in the races.

RESULTS: South Dakota primary

Below are the primary election results from 12 area legislative races — including 11 GOP primaries and one Democratic primary. Winners are listed in bold. In House races, two candidates advance to the general election.

*Contests in which the victor will not have a general election are notated with asterisks.

District 2 Senate GOP*

Steve Kolbeck - 66%

Spencer Wrightsman - 34%

District 2 House GOP

Jake Schoenbeck - 24%

John Sjaarda - 34%

David Kull - 26%

Jeff Shawd - 16%

More: 'Limited number' of wrong primary election ballots given to Minnehaha County voters, auditor says

District 9 Senate GOP*

Mark Willadsen - 33%

Brent "B.R." Hoffman - 67%

District 9 House GOP

Ken Teunissen - 32%

Bethany Soye (incumbent) - 39%

Jesse Fonkert - 30%

District 11 House Dems

Stephanie Marty - 31%

Margaret Kuipers - 35%

Kim Parke - 34%

More: Kyte out as Minnehaha County auditor; possible recount in one Lincoln County race

District 11 House GOP

Brian Mulder - 33%

Chris Karr (incumbent) - 36%

Tyler Bonynge - 5%

Roger Russell - 27%

District 12 House GOP

Greg Jamison (incumbent) - 28%

Amber Arlint - 22%

Kerry Loudenslager - 22%

Gary Schuster - 11%

Cole Heisey - 17%

(Loudenslager entitled to recount)

More: Everything you need to know about South Dakota’s June 7 primary election

District 13 House GOP*

Sue Peterson (incumbent) - 32%

Tony Venhuizen - 37%

Penny BayBridge - 10%

Richard Thomason* (incumbent) - 21%

District 14 House GOP

Taylor Rehfeldt (incumbent) - 47%

Tyler Tordsen - 32%

Gina Schiferl - 21%

District 16 Senate GOP

Jim Bolin - 52%

Nancy Rasmussen - 48%

District 16 House GOP

Karla (Pederson) Lems - 31%

Richard Vasgaard - 36%

Kevin Jensen - 33%

District 25 Senate GOP*

Tom Pischke - 45%

Lisa Rave - 19%

Kevin Crisp - 14%

Leslie 'Doc' Heinemann - 22%

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: See who Sioux Falls-area voters chose in the South Dakota Senate, House primary election

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota GOP state convention dealing with ‘fake registrations’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Republicans will be gathering for their state convention in less than two weeks. Ahead of the event, which will be held in Watertown, officials say fake accounts are registering to attend. On the event’s website, the standard delegate for Saturday Floor Access is charging $1 and the ticket provides insight to the issue.
sdstandardnow.com

State Sen. Lee Schoenbeck was re-elected, but he still had a rough election night when Amendment C went down

It appears that the big loser in this week's primary election was state Sen. Lee Schoenbeck. This may seem incongruous, since the veteran Watertown Republican legislator won re-nomination, defeating challenger Colin Paulsen with 58 percent of the vote, and no Democrat or independent had the guts to run against him in this election cycle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota saw highest Primary Election voter turnout in over a decade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota saw 32.09% voter turnout for the Primary Election- the highest since 2010. This year’s election featured a historic number of Republican candidates- which only Republicans were able to vote for. Results showed Gov. Kristi Noem, Rep. Dusty Johnson, and Sen. John Thune claimed victories.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Elections
KELOLAND TV

Lowest-earning counties in South Dakota

(STACKER) — Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.
ECONOMY
WHO 13

Reynolds helps oust 4 sitting GOP legislators in primary

DES MOINES, IA — It is not usual for a sitting governor to endorse several newcomer candidates. But Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed four candidates in the House who are for public tax dollars for private school funding; and every single one of them won Tuesday night. Zachary Dieken won the Republican primary for District 5, […]
newscenter1.tv

Primary results: Statewide incumbents prevail; Amendment C fails

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem, U.S. Senator John Thune, and U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson all easily won the Republican nomination in their respective races on Tuesday. However a constitutional amendment proposed by the South Dakota Legislature was soundly defeated. In Pennington County, Chief Deputy Brian Mueller defeated...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Rasmussen
Person
Tom Pischke
KELOLAND TV

Primary election results; Garretson man pleads guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Governor Kristi Noem’s name will be on the November ballot. Noem won the primary last night over challenger Steve Haugaard. She became the state’s first female governor when she was elected in 2018.
GARRETSON, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Precinct Election Results for the South Dakota Republican Party

The County Central Committee of each county shall consist of the precinct committeeman and committeewoman from each precinct in the county, the county chairman, county vice chairman, secretary, treasurer. To learn more go to sdgop.com. Precinct Committeeman – Lawrence – Precinct 02. Thomas R. Nelson 270. Benjamin Pisani...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
WLNS

Officials react to arrest of GOP Governor candidate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers and officials are reacting to the arrest of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley. Kelley was arrested on Thursday for his alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The 40-year-old was charged with misdemeanors in federal court for ” knowingly entering or remaining on the U.S. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Gop#Primary Election#Election Local#The South Dakota Senate#House#Legislature#Democratic#Gop#District 9
KELOLAND TV

Wrong ballots given to 21 Sioux Falls voters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A day after the primary election, the Minnehaha county auditor summoned members of the election resolution board due to several people receiving the wrong ballots. 5 of the 8 members of the election resolution board showed up to correct the ballot mix-up. The board,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Primary election results posted here

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To see the election results, visit DakotaNewsNow.com/Politics/Election-Results. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
Mix 97-3

South Dakota’s Six Best Lakes for Fishing

Our friends over at Dakota News Now in the Severe Weather Center say this weekend is actually going to be nice for a change. A partly cloudy sky is forecasted with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for Sioux Falls and the surrounding area through Sunday. If you...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Teen activists fight for LGBTQ equality in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Being a teenager comes with all sorts of challenges and new responsibilities from schoolwork, sports and extracurriculars, to navigating high school. But for LGBTQ youth in South Dakota, the pressures and stresses of life include fighting for their right to exist and live equal to their peers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota is a hot bed for mosquitoes carrying West Nile

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With all the rain we’ve been getting, the weather has been perfect for mosquitoes. That’s why the city is gearing up to start spraying, but crews are very selective as to what neighborhoods they’ll start spraying first. “I’m absolutely glad they...
AGRICULTURE
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

