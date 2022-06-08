Aqua Pennsylvania Donates Funds to Pair of Fire Companies in Delaware County

Images via Aqua Pennsylvania.

Demonstrating its commitment to the communities it serves, Aqua Pennsylvania recently donated $1,000 each to a pair of fire companies in Delaware County: Springfield Fire Company and Rose Tree Fire Company.

Aqua Pennsylvania provides water service to Springfield Township. Pictured from left to right in the lefthand photo above are: Rob Burston (Aqua Plant Manager), Andrew Strassner (Aqua Area Director), and Daniel Traband Jr. (Springfield Fire Company Firefighter).

Aqua Pennsylvania provides water service in Upper Providence Township. Pictured from left to right in the righthand photo above are: Ken Medrow (Rose Tree Fire Company Vice President), Strassner, Mike Cosgrove (Rose Tree Fire Company Deputy Chief), Don Wilkins (Rose Tree Fire Company Engineer), and Christine Benedetto (Rose Tree Fire Company Firefighter).