Why Netflix Buying Roku Might Make Sense
In this video, I will be talking about the rumored Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) acquisition of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) , as well as the pros and cons of such a move for shareholders of both companies.
- Netflix is going into the advertising business and Roku has a growing ads business.
- The two companies know each other very well since Roku was spun off over a decade ago.
- The deal might hurt Roku's Switzerland status when it comes to streaming.
- The trading window for Roku employees has closed abruptly, which might indicate that these are more than just rumors.
- As a Roku shareholder, this deal makes more sense for Netflix, especially with Roku's stock price down 80% and it willing to offer an ad-supported tier to its subscribers.
For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
*Stock prices used were the closing prices of June 7 , 2022. The video was published on June 8, 2022.
10 stocks we like better than Netflix
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*
They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Netflix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.
*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022
Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Roku. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Comments / 0