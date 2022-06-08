ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral man pleads guilty to sex abuse of two children, formal sentencing in July

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otM0X_0g4IiuR200

A Cape Coral man pleaded guilty to the sexually assaulting two girls age 12 and younger and faces a July 25 sentencing.

Michael Patrick Kenny, 54, was arrested and charged in July with sex assault and lewd or lascivious behavior.

The charges stemmed from contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office made with the Cape Coral Police Department in June 2021 about claims of child sexual abuse that occurred in Cape Coral, according to Kenny's arrest report.

Kenny changed his plea to guilty on May 11.

As part of a plea deal Kenny agreed to 7.5 years in prison on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation followed by 15 years of sexual offender state probation on a charge of lewd and lascivious battery.

The judge can overrule the agreement.

He could have received up to 15 years on both charges at trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jge9Y_0g4IiuR200

Lewd, lascivious: Cape Coral man charged with three counts in 2020 lewd and lascivious case

Sex offender: Fort Myers registered sexual offender sentenced to life in prison in child sex crime

Canterbury arrest: Canterbury School teacher arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior with 16-year-old boy

Manatee County deputies reported that two children, ages 12 and 10, were visiting their father in Cape Coral when one of the children asked to return home from visitation early. An older sibling drove to Cape Coral and picked up both children.

The victim told her mother that their father had to work late so both children went to stay at Kenny's and that he touched her inappropriately while in the pool, the report states.

The victim stated that Kenny pulled her onto his lap while he was floating in the water and touched her under her bathing suit. She said she tried to wiggle away, but he continued to touch her.

She told deputies she said she wanted to get out of the pool and that she was tired, and Kenny drove her home.

Another child reported to deputies that Kenny touched her inappropriately when she was between the ages of 6 and 9. She had a similar experience as the other victim, but was afraid to report it, the report states.

Kenny originally denied the charges and pleaded not guilty in 2021.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook) , @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral man pleads guilty to sex abuse of two children, formal sentencing in July

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Manatee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Manatee County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The News-Press

The News-Press

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy