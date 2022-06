Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is amongst six England players who have spent at least half of the 2021/22 campaign in the ‘critical zone’. According to analysis carried out by Telegraph Sport, Maguire, along with England captain Harry Kane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Tammy Abraham, have played at least 50% of their games in the ‘critical zone’ this season – which can have a negative effect on a player’s longevity, health and performance, according to Fifpro.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO