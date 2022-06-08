ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Most hospitals failing price transparency rule

By Andrew Cass
 3 days ago

Fewer than 6 percent of hospitals are fully compliant with the Hospital Pricing Transparency Law, according to a study published in the Journal of the...

6% of hospitals find cost-cutting plans are working: 5 findings

Although about 89 percent of healthcare organizations have a cost-reduction plan, only 6 percent say it's extremely effective, a poll by Strata Decision Technology and the Healthcare Financial Management Association found. The poll featured 185 healthcare finance, accounting and revenue cycle executives. Five key findings:. 1. Eighty-five percent of respondents...
HEALTH SERVICES
Average salary for 55 hospital jobs

Pay varies widely within the nation's 6,000-plus hospitals. Here is the average annual salary of 55 jobs within hospitals, presented in ascending order of compensation. Data is the most recent available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Health Affairs and Medscape. Janitors and cleaners: $29,972. Orderlies: $29,990. Nursing assistants: $30,310.
HEALTH SERVICES
Colorado bars hospitals without online pricing from using debt collectors

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law that bars hospitals from using debt collections if they don't post their prices online, Colorado Politics reported June 8. The law goes into effect in August and prohibits hospitals that are not following federal price transparency laws from using debt collectors, filing negative credit reports against patients and obtaining state court judgments for outstanding debts, according to the report.
COLORADO STATE
Hospitals lose challenge on Medicare payments

A federal court rejected 200 acute care hospitals' challenge to Medicare's compensation formula for treating low income patients, Bloomberg reported June 10. The hospitals argued that the formula didn't fully account for care provided to patients eligible for Supplemental Security Income benefits, according to the report. The hospitals were seeking to have their claims for fiscal years 2006 to 2009 recalculated.
HEALTH SERVICES
7 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

Becker's has reported on the following seven hospital or health system CFO moves since May 31. 1. Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center has named Hilda Dalfonso CFO for two hospitals and five affiliated sites of care. 2. North Platte, Neb.-based Great Plains Health has appointed Summer Owen CFO. 3. Warsaw,...
HEALTH SERVICES
AI medical exam company TytoCare partners with Virginia clinic on rural health

TytoCare, a company that offers an artificial intelligence-powered device for virtual medical exams, has partnered with Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic to expand rural healthcare access in the state. Carilion will use TytoCare's services for its ACO patients with chronic conditions, to remotely monitor pediatric asthma patients, and to provide telemedicine...
ROANOKE, VA
Potential Covenant Health acquisition raises reproductive health concerns

The Connecticut Office of Health Strategy is questioning Covenant Health's potential acquisition of Putnam, Conn.-based Day Kimball Hospital, particularly over reproductive health, CT Insider reported June 9. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health is a Catholic health system. If the deal is approved, the health system would cut some reproductive services at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
State rejects plan to close New York hospital's critical care unit

The New York Department of Health rejected Monticello, N.Y.-based Garnet Health Medical Center-Catskills' request to close its 10-bed critical care unit, Mid Hudson News reported June 10. The closure "would have drastically reduced services in our community [and] is a victory for Sullivan County residents," Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther told the...
MONTICELLO, NY
Oracle is planning a unified national healthcare database. Will it work?

Oracle's primary mission is improving the complex healthcare system with technology, according to Larry Ellison. The chair, co-founder and chief technology officer of Oracle said in a June 9 virtual public presentation the company plans to vastly improve care delivery, outcomes and public health policy while also lowering costs. Oracle acquired Cerner in a $28.4 billion transaction earlier this week and has plans to modernize the platform, taking it from a documentation and billing system to a complete source of information about an individual's healthcare. The EHR would also have virtual care capabilities, be interoperable and expand clinical trial accessibility.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Columbia leads initiative to blend nursing knowledge, AI to boost patient care

Columbia University Irving Medical Center is steering an initiative to combine nursing expertise with artificial intelligence to improve patient outcomes. The CONCERN program will transform nurses' observations within EHRs into data used to predict organ failure and other critical health conditions in patients. "CONCERN shows what nurses already know: Our...
COLUMBIA, TN
Telehealth cancer care startup Jasper Health partners with Walgreens

A company that provides telehealth care to cancer patients has integrated into Walgreens' digital health platform. Jasper Health's Coach+ service will be available to people who use Walgreens Find Care, which connects patients with healthcare providers on the pharmacy chain's app and website. The program uses chat, telemedicine and human coaching to provide psychosocial support for cancer care needs including mental health, physical activity, nutrition, sleep and finances.
HEALTH
Healthcare data startup H1 nets $123M in funding round

H1, a big data startup focused on healthcare, has secured a series C extension, bringing the total for the funding round to $123 million. The New York City-based company has created a massive directory of healthcare providers to help biotech companies connect with them for clinical trials and educate them about new treatments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Medtronic recalls heart medical devices after pump weld defect

Minneapolis-based Medtronic recalled 1,614 pump implants developed for the company's HeartWare ventricular assist device, which the FDA deemed a class 1 recall, the highest level, June 8. The recall is due to a welding defect that could lead to corrosion and demagnetization of the internal magnets, potentially causing the pump...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Atlanta system 1st in US to face CMS fines for price transparency violations

Atlanta-based Northside Hospital is the first health system in the nation to be fined by CMS for violating federal price transparency laws, CMS told Becker's. Northside was fined more than $1 million, according to CMS. Northside Hospital Atlanta, the health system's flagship facility, was fined $883,180, according to CMS. Northside Hospital Cherokee in Canton, Ga., was fined $214,320.
ATLANTA, GA
Biggest challenges facing revenue cycle leaders

As the midpoint of 2022 approaches, Becker's asked revenue cycle leaders about the biggest challenges they're facing. Note: Responses have been lightly edited for length and style. Responses are in alphabetical order by last name. James O'Connell. Director of revenue cycle at Inspira Health (Vineland, N.J.):. Currently, I believe the...
HEALTH
LeanTaaS Announces Product Enhancements to its AI-based Suite of Solutions that Maximize Healthcare Capacity

Health System Adoption of LeanTaaS’ Solutions Accelerate as Company Looks to Create an AI-Enabled Air Traffic Control for Inpatient and Ambulatory Capacity Management. June 8, 2022 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based technology innovator that transforms core processes to improve patient access and operational performance, today announced new enhancements to its iQueue products for operating rooms, infusion centers, and inpatient beds. The announcement was made at LeanTaaS’ third hospital operations virtual summit, Transform, hosted in partnership with Becker’s Healthcare. This news comes on the heels of LeanTaaS’ recent announcements of earning a 96.5 (out of 100) satisfaction score for its OR product by KLAS Research and a significant growth investment by Bain Capital Private Equity. LeanTaaS’s momentum also includes growing 40% year over year in the last two years despite COVID-19-induced pressures on hospital spending. This impressive growth is fueled by rising patient volumes and an increasing demand from health systems for analytics-driven, AI-based solutions that improve how health systems use expensive, constrained resources to increase patient access to medical care and realize increased revenue. On average, LeanTaaS’ customers see an impact of $500,000 per year per OR, $20,000 per year per infusion chair, and $9,000 per year per inpatient bed.
SOFTWARE
CT scans can curb contrast dye use by 83% amid shortage, study shows

While CT scans have been postponed for weeks or months after a COVID-19-related shutdown interrupted one plant's contrast dye production, hospitals could decrease their use up to 83 percent, according to research published June 9 in JAMA. The study compared five strategies: reducing the dosage of the iodinated dye alongside...
HEALTH
Long COVID-19-related heart issues will have lasting effect on health systems, experts say

Guidelines for diagnosing and treating long-COVID-19 cardiovascular complications were updated by the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation on June 7. "Unfortunately, many people could have chronic cardiovascular conditions due to COVID-19 infection — even patients without previous cardiovascular disease, comorbidities, and otherwise low risk of cardiovascular disease," said Jonathan Whiteson, MD, lead author of the cardiovascular complications guidance statement. "Because of the chronic nature of cardiovascular conditions, there will likely be long-lasting consequences for patients and health systems worldwide."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The next potential supply issue: tampons

Tampon manufacturers and suppliers are running to meet a higher demand, which could be the next supply shortage the healthcare industry faces, according to Time. P&G, the manufacturer of the nation's most popular tampon brand, Tampax, is struggling to gather enough raw materials for the 7.7 percent sales increase over the last two years, a P&G spokesperson told Time.
HEALTH

