ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Atchison, Holt by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-08 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Atchison; Holt The Flood...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lancaster, Saline, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lancaster; Saline; Seward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LANCASTER...SOUTHERN SEWARD AND NORTHERN SALINE COUNTIES At 408 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Beaver Crossing, or 15 miles southwest of Seward, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dorchester and Crete. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 16:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Johnson County in southeastern Nebraska Northeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Central Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 403 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Pickrell, or 5 miles northwest of Beatrice, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Beatrice and Pickrell around 410 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Holmesville, Filley and Virginia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lancaster, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lancaster; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LANCASTER...SOUTHERN SEWARD AND NORTHERN SALINE COUNTIES At 408 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Beaver Crossing, or 15 miles southwest of Seward, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dorchester and Crete. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dodge, Douglas, Saunders, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 16:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for east central Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dodge; Douglas; Saunders; Washington The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Washington County in east central Nebraska Southeastern Dodge County in east central Nebraska Northwestern Douglas County in east central Nebraska Northeastern Saunders County in east central Nebraska * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 404 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Cedar Bluffs, or 6 miles northwest of Fremont, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Fremont, Inglewood and Woodcliff around 415 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Arlington, Leshara and Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DODGE COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfax, MO
City
Corning, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
County
Atchison County, MO
County
Holt County, MO
City
Holt, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adair, Adams, Audubon, Carroll, Cass, Clarke, Crawford, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Decatur; Fremont; Greene; Guthrie; Harrison; Madison; Mills; Monona; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Ringgold; Shelby; Taylor; Union TORNADO WATCH 345 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ADAMS AUDUBON CARROLL CASS CLARKE CRAWFORD DALLAS DECATUR FREMONT GREENE GUTHRIE HARRISON MADISON MILLS MONONA MONTGOMERY PAGE POTTAWATTAMIE RINGGOLD SHELBY TAYLOR UNION
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Johnson; Leavenworth; Linn; Miami; Wyandotte HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy