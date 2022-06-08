Flood Warning issued for Atchison, Holt by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 16:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for east central Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dodge; Douglas; Saunders; Washington The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Washington County in east central Nebraska Southeastern Dodge County in east central Nebraska Northwestern Douglas County in east central Nebraska Northeastern Saunders County in east central Nebraska * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 404 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Cedar Bluffs, or 6 miles northwest of Fremont, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Fremont, Inglewood and Woodcliff around 415 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Arlington, Leshara and Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
