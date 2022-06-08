Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crittenden, Lee, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central St. Johns County in northeastern Florida * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Saint Augustine, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Saint Augustine, Saint Augustine Beach, Saint Augustine Shores, Butler Beach, Vilano Beach, Saint Augustine South and Anastasia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO