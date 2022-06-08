ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crittenden County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crittenden, Lee, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-08 09:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central St. Johns County in northeastern Florida * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Saint Augustine, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Saint Augustine, Saint Augustine Beach, Saint Augustine Shores, Butler Beach, Vilano Beach, Saint Augustine South and Anastasia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 17:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Johns A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ST. JOHNS COUNTY At 502 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Vilano Beach, or near Saint Augustine, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Saint Augustine, Vilano Beach and Anastasia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, St. James, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Assumption; St. James; Upper Lafourche A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern St. James, northwestern Lafourche and east central Assumption Parishes through 415 PM CDT At 345 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Convent, or 9 miles east of Napoleonville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, South Vacherie, Chackbay, Convent and North Vacherie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Ascension, Northern Livingston, Southern Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Ascension; Northern Livingston; Southern Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Western Ascension A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern St. John The Baptist, central Ascension, northeastern St. James and south central Livingston Parishes through 445 PM CDT At 403 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near French Settlement, or near Gonzales, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Lutcher, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent and Whitehall. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 180 and 195. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Iberia, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Iberia; Lower St. Martin; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Iberia, north central St. Mary and southeastern St. Martin Parishes through 430 PM CDT At 400 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Charenton, or 12 miles north of Franklin. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Franklin, Patterson, Baldwin, Sorrel, Patterson Memorial Airport, Glencoe, Charenton and Centerville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Clair FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND WEST CENTRAL ST. CLAIR COUNTIES At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Birmingham, Trussville, Gardendale, Leeds, Moody, Fultondale, Springville, Odenville, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Tarrant, Adamsville, Margaret, Argo, Graysville, Morris, Brookside, Cardiff and Chalkville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arkansas, Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Garland; Grant; Hempstead; Hot Spring; Howard; Jefferson; Lincoln; Little River; Montgomery; Nevada; Ouachita; Pike; Sevier; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 341 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARKANSAS BRADLEY CALHOUN CLARK CLEVELAND DALLAS DESHA DREW GARLAND GRANT HEMPSTEAD HOT SPRING HOWARD JEFFERSON LINCOLN LITTLE RIVER MONTGOMERY NEVADA OUACHITA PIKE SEVIER UNION
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR

