ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-08 20:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bates; Buchanan; Caldwell; Carroll; Cass; Chariton; Clay; Clinton; Cooper; Henry; Holt; Howard; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Pettis; Platte; Randolph; Ray; Saline HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adair, Adams, Audubon, Carroll, Cass, Clarke, Crawford, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Decatur; Fremont; Greene; Guthrie; Harrison; Madison; Mills; Monona; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Ringgold; Shelby; Taylor; Union TORNADO WATCH 345 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ADAMS AUDUBON CARROLL CASS CLARKE CRAWFORD DALLAS DECATUR FREMONT GREENE GUTHRIE HARRISON MADISON MILLS MONONA MONTGOMERY PAGE POTTAWATTAMIE RINGGOLD SHELBY TAYLOR UNION
ADAIR COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy