ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Lonoke, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arkansas, Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Garland; Grant; Hempstead; Hot Spring; Howard; Jefferson; Lincoln; Little River; Montgomery; Nevada; Ouachita; Pike; Sevier; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 341 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARKANSAS BRADLEY CALHOUN CLARK CLEVELAND DALLAS DESHA DREW GARLAND GRANT HEMPSTEAD HOT SPRING HOWARD JEFFERSON LINCOLN LITTLE RIVER MONTGOMERY NEVADA OUACHITA PIKE SEVIER UNION
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy