ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

Menomonee-Falls based Window Select stops taking new customers after growing lawsuits for uncompleted installations

By Alex Groth, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WsizE_0g4IcrQl00

After increasing complaints about uncompleted installations, Menomonee-Falls based Window Select will no longer accept new customers, according to its third-party consulting firm, Cogent Analytics.

Cogent Analytics of Greensboro, North Carolina, assumed complete management and operational control of Window Select in May and has advised Window Select to stop taking new customers to focus on fulfilling current orders.

Window Select owner Justin Kiswardy and sales manager Christi Russell have taken a step back but are still active in the company.

"There's a lot of citizens in Wisconsin that have purchased product from Window Select that have not seen their project come to fruition. We're working really hard to change that," said Cogent President Robert Braiman.

RELATED: Customers file class-action lawsuit against Window Select alleging they made payments for work that was never completed

Among those customers are Nicole and Brandon Luterbach, who purchased $20,000 in new windows for their Sussex home in December. After months of delay, they demanded a refund and were told last month they'd get a check in 10-14 days — which they still haven't received.

A Cogent representative emailed Nicole telling her Window Select's bank accounts were on hold and said they'd update her on the status of the bank accounts on Wednesday.

"He (Cogent representative) did say he didn't want to promise me something he can't deliver on, so I do appreciate that at least," she wrote in a message to a reporter.

Cogent could not provide details on the status of the bank accounts due to its non-disclosure agreement with the company.

"They had some challenges, and they had some instances in which funds were on hold. But there was not a situation where accounts were closed or otherwise," said Braiman.

Meanwhile, Kiswardy is facing a growing pile of lawsuits, including a foreclosure on his Burlington home, according to Racine County records. He purchased the home in May 2021 worth more than $2 million, according to state records.

Window Select was served an eviction notice in Waukesha County Circuit Court on May 27 for the main office, N56 W13595 Silver Spring Drive Menomonee Falls, according to Waukesha County records .

On April 25, the business received an eviction notice for its office and warehouse space at N94 W14330 Garwin Mace Drive, Menomonee Falls, according to Waukesha County court records. Records show the company owes more than $20,000 in back rent, according to Waukesha County records.

When asked what Window Select would do if it were evicted from their office and warehouse, Braiman said they'll "get another warehouse."

"There are solutions to all these problems. None of them are easy, but I can assure you that we're working through all of these challenges," he said.

Contact Alex Groth at agroth@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @grothalexandria.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Menomonee-Falls based Window Select stops taking new customers after growing lawsuits for uncompleted installations

Comments / 0

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wauke Mills closing after 70 years

CITY OF PEWAUKEE – “I am heartbroken!”. Those are some of the reactions of the generations of loyal customers of Wauke Mills on Waukesha County Highway F who recently learned the feed mill is closing after 70 years in business. Handwritten signs posted on the doors and walls...
PEWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Country Inn & Suites in West Bend sold…. again

June 11, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Country Inn & Suites, 2000 Gateway Court, in West Bend has been sold… again. This is the fourth time the 58-room hotel has been sold since opening in May 1998. The latest real estate sale from the city assessor...
WEST BEND, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Menomonee Falls, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Menomonee Falls, WI
Menomonee Falls, WI
Government
wtmj.com

Homeowners guide to hail damage; what steps to take next

After facing golf-ball sized hail Friday evening, homeowners in Oconomowoc and Waukesha county may notice damage to their homes. The next steps to take are crucial, Eric Brown, co-owner of Siding Unlimited told the Fix-It Show. After a hail storm, homeowners should call their insurance companies as soon as possible. They will send an adjuster out and check everything from roofs to gutters and mark both big and small damage.
CBS 58

Fein Brothers installs new sign at new home in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a new take on an old classic. Fein Brothers on Thursday, June 9, installed a new sign at its new home at 2023 North King Drive. For decades, the old, vertical Fein Brothers sign was an icon of Milwaukee's King Drive corridor, standing tall at the restaurant suppliers' longtime former home at 2007 North Martin Luther King Drive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Windows#Foreclosure#Cogent Analytics#Sussex
biznewspost.com

Kia, Hyundai, Chevy, Stellantis and Ford dealerships acquired in 2 states

Expanding City Auto Group entered a new state and added a new brand to its portfolio with an April acquisition. City Auto, run by partners Anthony Scala and Shawn Kohli, bought Schlossmann Dodge City Chrysler-Jeep-Ram-Fiat in Brookfield, Wis., from brothers Mike Schlossmann and Brad Schlossmann on April 11, according to Scala.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc food truck court delayed

OCONOMOWOC — Food trucks continue to remain a popular destination for people who love to eat homemade and unpretentious dishes so Mike Herro is eager to get his proposed food truck court built in Oconomowoc. Unfortunately, Mike and Ken Herro of Oconomowoc Realty, hit some delays with their plans...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pandemic aid benefits superintendent's wife; FOX6 Investigators find

HARTFORD, Wis. - The federal government is showering Wisconsin schools with more than $2 billion in pandemic relief funds. The latest round aims at helping students recover from the so-called "learning loss" that resulted from school closures and virtual learning. But FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn found one school administrator who has turned learning loss into a financial gain for his own household.
HARTFORD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Greater Milwaukee Today

Chip sealing roads begins June 15

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Highway Department announced that they will begin chip sealing a series of roadways June 15, and the project will be complete on June 16. According to a release, the roadways are located in the towns of Addison, Barton and Hartford. The roadways include...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedarburg Plan Commission gives support to Dunkin’ GO

CEDARBURG — You may be able to get Dunkin’ Donuts in Cedarburg in the future. Proposed location of a new Dunkin’ GO in Cedarburg, in place of Corky’s Tire & Auto Services at W62N245 Washington Ave. The Cedarburg Plan Commission gave its support during a concept...
CEDARBURG, WI
WISN

Wandering bear strolls across Washington County property

HARTFORD, Wis. — Exclusive video obtained by WISN 12 News shows what is likely the same bear spotted in Oconomowoc Thursday night — in rural Hartford the following morning. That means the bear traveled roughly 13 miles in a span of just 12 hours. "I open it up...
HARTFORD, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy