ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

St. Joe’s: Looking at a Time When College Varsity Women’s Basketball Was New

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jvjz_0g4IceCY00
Image via Steven M. Falk, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

When St. Joseph’s University went co-ed, it made sense to have a women’s varsity basketball team, writes Mike Jensen for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

When Title IX was passed in 1972, it became essential.

The Philadelphia area was already a hotbed for women’s basketball at the CYO and high school levels.

The university turned a women’s club team into a varsity program.

“It’s funny in hindsight,” said Cathy Ritchie Cosgrove, on the club team before it was varsity. “I went to Prendie. We were Delaware County. We already had a strong basketball background.

“But there wasn’t that mindset [of] I want to go be an athlete in college.“

Theresa Shank Grentz was St. Joseph’s second girls’ varsity coach, a three-time all-American who also taught sixth grade at Our Lady of Fatima School in Secane.

Grentz was always fighting, in a nice way, to get upgrades for the women’s team.

“You couldn’t go into those conversations and bang your shoe on the table and say, ‘Hey, listen. You’ve got to give us what you give the guys.’ They would have shown you the door.”

The women did get noticed when they started winning games.

Read more at The Philadelphia Inquirer about the early days of women’s varsity basketball at St. Joseph’s University.

Comments / 0

Related
ocnjdaily.com

Villanova’s Jay Wright to Join Night in Venice as Grand Marshal

Recently retired Villanova University men’s basketball coach Jay Wright and his wife, Patty, will be grand marshals of the 2022 Night in Venice boat parade on July 23 in Ocean City. The Wrights will be joined by family members for the 67th anniversary of the festive summer event. Jay...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
DELCO.Today

Delaware County Leadership: Dr. Jon Jay DeTemple, President, Harcum College

Dr. Jon Jay DeTemple Presiding at Harcum College's 2022 Commencement last month. Dr. Jon Jay DeTemple, the President of Harcum College, spoke with DELCO Today about growing up in government housing near Binghamton, N.Y.; his fondest memories of his blue-collar upbringing; playing multiple sports in high school; using football as a vehicle to attend Cornell; and giving up the sport in between his sophomore and junior years because he had found the “world’s greatest job.”
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

The Giant Co. to Open Two New Stores in Philadelphia

Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. has a busy summer planned as it announced June 10 that it will open two new Philadelphia area stores. The first location will be at 501 N. Broad St. in Philadelphia, which will open June 24, and the second will open July 1 at 1025 Second St. Pike in Richboro, Penn., The Giant Co. said in statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
County
Delaware County, PA
Philadelphia, PA
College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Secane, PA
Philadelphia, PA
College Sports
Delaware County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
CBS Philly

WATCH: Coldplay Performs ‘Fly, Eagles Fly’ During Concert At Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Coldplay rocked Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday night in Philadelphia. It was the very first live concert at the Linc in more than two years since the pandemic. The band also performed a song fans in the Linc are familiar with. Coldplay did their own version of “Fly, Eagles Fly,” the Eagles’ fight song.  There were about 70,000 screaming fans for Coldplay, and in a few months, the Linc will be packed again with Birds fans screaming the Eagles’ fight song.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
975thefanatic.com

The Anthony Gargano Show 6-9-2022

Today on The Anthony Gargano Show, Anthony opens up the show with his excitement over the Phillies winning 6 in a row (00:00-21:27). Anthony talks to the city and opens up the phone lines (21:27-55:54). Today on morning thoughts, Anthony and Andrew talk about parenting! Andrew tells Anthony what he saw while driving to work that confuses him (55:54-1:06:26). The Cuz continues talking to the city (1:06:26-1:28:34). Jeremiah Zagar, director of Hustle, joins the show to talk about his role in the movie, working with Adam Sandler, and what Philadelphia means to everyone involved. (1:28:34-1:50:00). The Cuz continues talking to the city (1:50:00-END).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Jensen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#The Philadelphia Inquirer#St Joseph S University#Cyo#All American
Gregory Vellner

Hunters Aplenty at Tyler State Park

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- While a decline in the number of Pennsylvania hunters has raised concern about managing deer population, there currently is no shortage of those hoping to pursue the “dense” number of whitetails at Tyler State Park here in the Philadelphia suburbs.
NEWTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Top 18 Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But, if you haven't tried Philadelphia cheesesteaks before, you might be interested in trying one of these restaurants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
CBS Philly

City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson Introduces Bill To Amend Philadelphia’s Minor Curfew Law

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The calls for change are growing louder in the wake of the South Street mass shooting. Philadelphia City Council is taking action with a proposal to get young people off the street late at night. The bill was introduced Thursday and would last throughout the summer, but some say the problem is enforcement. It’s a proposed solution to an ongoing problem. “Would it quell all of the unfortunate circumstances? Probably not, but you have to take some sort of action,” one man said. Should the city change the curfew for teens 16 and up from midnight to 10 p.m.? “It should be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

$1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Sold in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that a retailer in Philadelphia recently sold a $1 million-winning $1,000,000 Power Payday Scratch-Off. Front Page News, 1801 West Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $1,000,000 Power Payday is a $20 game that offers top prizes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy