Julia Garner Offered to Play Madonna in Upcoming Biopic

Julia Garner has been offered to play Madonna in an upcoming biopic.

According to Variety, the award-winning actress has emerged as the frontrunner to play the pop icon in a universal biopic about her life, which Madonna herself will be directing. Per the outlet, Garner’s team is “expected to accept.”

The film will chronicle Madonna’s early career and rise to fame and will be made by Universal Pictures.

The 28-year-old star was apparently chosen from a pool of a dozen candidates auditioning for the role. The audition process was allegedly grueling, leaning more into a performance aspect requiring the ability to both dance and sing. It was previously reported that some of the actresses in the running for the role include Florence Pugh and Alexa Demie, among others.

In recent years, Garner has emerged as a breakout star in her own right, receiving critical acclaim for her role in the Netflix hit series “Ozark,” for which she won two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe nomination.

This year, she received high praise for playing now-iconic con artist Anna Delvey in the Netflix docuseries “Inventing Anna.”

In October, Madonna revealed on her Instagram she was almost finished writing the script. The news of Madonna directing and cowriting her own biopic was first announced in September 2020, when she revealed the statement on her official website.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” the music legend wrote. “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

