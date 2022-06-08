Foundation WIC Program Has Baby Formula Safety Tips During Shortage

Image via The Foundation for Delaware County.

The Foundation for Delaware County’s WIC program is closely monitoring the national baby formula shortage.

Here are a few helpful tips to share from the WIC team:

Prepare formula as instructed on the package or by your doctor. Do not add extra water to stretch it out. This can cause life-threatening illnesses in babies.

Do not use homemade formula. It may not supply your baby with the necessary nutrients needed to stay healthy and could lead to life-threatening foodborne illnesses.

Do not replace formula with baby food or water. Infant baby foods and water do not supply enough nutrients to support your baby’s rapid growth and development, especially between birth and six months.

Avoid illegally imported formulas from other countries. They may not have been shipped and stored correctly, be nutritionally adequate, or reviewed by the FDA for safety.

Tell your baby’s doctor if you are considering using human donor milk. Only use human milk from a certified milk bank.

Do not feed your baby milk, formula, or drinks labeled for use with toddlers.

If you need further assistance, call the WIC Call Center at 484-471-3320.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services h as launched the Information for Families During the Formula Shortage website containing a comprehensive list of resources and guidance for families seeking formula during the shortage. This site is available in Spanish, Vietnamese, Haitian Creole, and Navajo.

Want to help? WIC is looking for volunteers to help check store availability a few times each week. Contact Filomena Ahlefeld if you are interested.

About WIC

At WIC, you will learn about choosing foods for a healthy pregnancy, breastfeeding your newborn baby, feeding your family healthful foods and much, much more.

For 45 years the Delaware County Women, Infants and Children’s Program (WIC) has provided valuable nutrition counseling, breastfeeding support, nutritious foods, and referrals to thousands of families.

WIC’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of this population during critical stages of growth and development and throughout their lives.

Each year WIC serves about 9,000 eligible participants, equating to 75 percent of the 13,000 eligible women and children in Delaware County.

Find out more about the WIC program.

About The Foundation for Delaware County

A public charity founded in 2016, The Foundation for Delaware County is the largest philanthropy serving Delaware County.

The foundation encourages philanthropy by providing efficient giving vehicles like donor-advised funds, gift annuities, and estate planning advice to generous individuals who want to have an impact in Delaware County and beyond.

It serves as a convener to address challenging community issues.

The foundation operates the new Center for Nonprofit Excellence and makes grants to strengthen Delaware County’s nonprofit community.

With headquarters in Media and service sites in Eddystone, Upper Darby and Springfield, The Foundation for Delaware County also operates the prestigious evidence-based programs Healthy Start, the WIC nutrition program, and Nurse-Family Partnership.