ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Foundation WIC Program Has Baby Formula Safety Tips During Shortage

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOKZf_0g4IcQnG00
Image via The Foundation for Delaware County.

The Foundation for Delaware County’s WIC program is closely monitoring the national baby formula shortage.

Here are a few helpful tips to share from the WIC team:

  • Prepare formula as instructed on the package or by your doctor. Do not add extra water to stretch it out. This can cause life-threatening illnesses in babies.
  • Do not use homemade formula. It may not supply your baby with the necessary nutrients needed to stay healthy and could lead to life-threatening foodborne illnesses.
  • Do not replace formula with baby food or water. Infant baby foods and water do not supply enough nutrients to support your baby’s rapid growth and development, especially between birth and six months.
  • Avoid illegally imported formulas from other countries. They may not have been shipped and stored correctly, be nutritionally adequate, or reviewed by the FDA for safety.
  • Tell your baby’s doctor if you are considering using human donor milk. Only use human milk from a certified milk bank.
  • Do not feed your baby milk, formula, or drinks labeled for use with toddlers.

If you need further assistance, call the WIC Call Center at 484-471-3320.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has launched the Information for Families During the Formula Shortage website containing a comprehensive list of resources and guidance for families seeking formula during the shortage. This site is available in Spanish, Vietnamese, Haitian Creole, and Navajo.

Want to help? WIC is looking for volunteers to help check store availability a few times each week. Contact Filomena Ahlefeld if you are interested.

About WIC

At WIC, you will learn about choosing foods for a healthy pregnancy, breastfeeding your newborn baby, feeding your family healthful foods and much, much more.

For 45 years the Delaware County Women, Infants and Children’s Program (WIC) has provided valuable nutrition counseling, breastfeeding support, nutritious foods, and referrals to thousands of families.

WIC’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of this population during critical stages of growth and development and throughout their lives.

Each year WIC serves about 9,000 eligible participants, equating to 75 percent of the 13,000 eligible women and children in Delaware County.

Find out more about the WIC program.

 About The Foundation for Delaware County

A public charity founded in 2016, The Foundation for Delaware County is the largest philanthropy serving Delaware County.

The foundation encourages philanthropy by providing efficient giving vehicles like donor-advised funds, gift annuities, and estate planning advice to generous individuals who want to have an impact in Delaware County and beyond.

It serves as a convener to address challenging community issues.

The foundation operates the new Center for Nonprofit Excellence and makes grants to strengthen Delaware County’s nonprofit community.

With headquarters in Media and service sites in Eddystone, Upper Darby and Springfield, The Foundation for Delaware County also operates the prestigious evidence-based programs Healthy Start, the WIC nutrition program, and Nurse-Family Partnership.

Find out more about The Foundation for Delaware County.

Comments / 0

Related
phl17.com

Philadelphia nurse starts community baby shower to help parents in need

The community baby shower is Saturday, June 11th in West Philadelphia. Michele Lamarr-Suggs is a Certified Nurse-Midwife who works for Pennsylvania Hospital and she adores what she does. “We provide wholistic maternal healthcare for women throughout their pregnancy, but we also provide GYN care for women ages 13-99, said Lamarr-Suggs....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cape Gazette

Delaware Real Estate Community Donates 598 Pounds of Food

DELAWARE – Real estate associations in Delaware came together during the 2022 National REALTOR® Volunteer Days to donate 598 pounds of food to the Food Bank of Delaware. Monetary donations of more than $2,000 will also be contributed to the Food Bank. Between June 6-9, 2022, REALTORS® and...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darby, PA
County
Delaware County, PA
Delaware County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
DELCO.Today

Jefferson Health – Abington Holds Its Way-More-Than Fair Fair, 109th Annual Cancer Patient Fundraiser

The 2022 June Fete Fair and Horse & Pony Show runs June 10–12. A dog and pony show is a somewhat pejorative term for an overblown, over-hyped event. A horse and pony show, however, is an altogether different animal. It’s a competition among beautiful equines, groomed to perfection, and evaluated under the professional eye of a team of breed experts. It’s also, referring to this weekend’s Jefferson Health – Abington event, a long-standing, family-friendly, visually engaging sports competition, augmented by plenty of other attractions.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wic#Formulas#Foundation Wic Program#Vietnamese#Haitian Creole
DELCO.Today

Owner of County Line Pharmacy, Frances Foti of Haverford, Has Died

Frances Pignoloni Foti of Haverford Township, who ran the popular Ardmore neighborhood drugstore County Line Pharmacy long before CVS and Rite Aid, died April 27. She was 97. “She tended to hire women,” her son Lawrence Foti said, because, in her words, “‘I wanted to give women a chance.’ She was ahead of our time. She was pretty darn smart.
HAVERFORD, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Separation Day bringing people back to New Castle

After a two year interruption in activities due to COVID, the City of New Castle is ready to host Separation Day, the 246 year tradition recognizing Delaware's split from Pennsylvania and the British Crown. "It's arguably one of the longest running traditions in the state," according to Event Manager Julie...
NEW CASTLE, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Philadelphia Employers Will Be Required to Offer Commuter Benefits

Some local employers will soon be required to provide workers with benefits toward covering mass transit or bicycle commuting expenses after a bill passed in Philadelphia City Council on Thursday and heads to the mayor’s desk for final approval, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The legislation, introduced by Democratic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
delaware.gov

Suspected Overdose Deaths for May in Delaware Set New Monthly High Total

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Health Officials Fear Rising Death Toll Linked to Fentanyl, Cocaine. NEW CASTLE (June 8, 2022) – Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) officials announced a new monthly high total of deaths from suspected overdoses during May and said they fear the vast majority of the deaths will be connected to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic pain reliever that is 50-100 times more potent than morphine, or to the increasing use of cocaine, a powerfully addictive stimulant. In 2021, when a record 515 people died in Delaware from overdoses, more than 80% of the deaths involved fentanyl and more than 45% involved cocaine.
DELAWARE STATE
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 241 West 3rd Avenue, Unit 1 | Conshohocken | Binnie Bianco Team

Adam Ferraioli of Binnie Bianco Team at Keller Williams added a new listing for rent at 241 West 3rd Avenue in Conshohocken, PA. For additional details, click here. Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Conshohocken! Not a single detail has been missed in this gem, including a brand new kitchen, air conditioning, and vinyl flooring throughout. Entering the apartment you are greeted by the kitchen which features quartz countertops, an island with a wine cooler, soft close cabinets, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. The living room is sizable and allows plenty of sunlight to come through the windows and sliding glass door which leads to the rear deck (new deck is being installed) and fenced-in yard. The bathroom contains a double vanity and large standing shower. Each of the 3 bedrooms are spacious and contains a closet, with 2/3 being California Closets as an additional classy feature. One bedroom features its own entryway for those needing additional privacy and wanting their own private entrance/exit. Walk to the train station, trail, and many great restaurants and bars such as Guppy's, Nudy's Cafe, and the Great American Pub. Laundry in unit. Pets allowed with additional pet rent. Tenant pays only electric, gas, cable and internet. This is a must see, schedule a showing today!
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
themreport.com

HUD Awards Additional Funding to Fight Housing Discrimination

These funds are provided through the Department’s Fair Housing Initiatives Program (FHIP) both to help people who believe they have been victims of housing discrimination and to educate housing providers about fair housing laws. The American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 recognizes that fair housing enforcement and education...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy