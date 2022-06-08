ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas woman shocked after $23,000 water bill

By Mike Suriani
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQlcL_0g4IbphW00

PROCTOR, Ark.– A Crittenden County, Arkansas woman is overwhelmed after she says her monthly water bill went from a normal $100 to a staggering $23,000.

Kristan Bussman said she contacted Midway Public Water Authority in Proctor, Arkansas after she received the bill.

“Anywhere from 50 to $100 is the most we’ve really ever used,” Bussman said. “It went from $1,000, and then the next month it went to $3,900, almost $4,000, to now it’s $23,000.”

She said the strange thing is both she and a worker from Midway walked her property after one of her earlier monthly bills reported water usage of over 800,000 gallons.

“We walked everywhere, I mean all around the property and there was absolutely no water,” Bussman said.

That was after Midway had shut off the water for three days to test the system.

Arkansas gas prices set new record, again

She believes the problem lies with Midway’s water meter, which she said is still running even though Bussman turned the water off herself a month ago to avoid getting a higher bill.

“Now the water was off all month, wasn’t on, and I get a $23,000 bill,” she said.

She admitted she did have a leak in her kitchen drain but doesn’t think it could have caused that high a water bill.

We reached out to Midway on whether the water meter — called a cellular read meter — could in fact be bad.

“It’s possible. Anything’s possible. I don’t think it is but anything’s possible. I’m certainly not going to say that it’s not,” said Allan Massey with the Midway Public Water Authority.
.
He told us he plans to return to Kristan Bussman’s property and look deeper into what’s causing her high water bills.

“I don’t want us to get a blame for something that’s not our fault and I don’t want her to pay a bill that’s not hers either,” Massey said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KHBS

Arkansas' COVID-19 numbers rising again

ROGERS, Ark. — COVID-19 numbers are back on the rise in the state of Arkansas, according to the department of health. "We are seeing a continual, gradual increase in the number of cases that we're having of COVID that are reported to the health department," Jennifer Dillaha, chief medical officer, told 40/29 News.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Jonesboro city councilman announces move out of state

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro city councilman will not be running for reelection after his term is up. Ward 6 city councilman, Bobby Long, has served on the Jonesboro council for five years. He told Region 8 News he is moving to the west coast. Long will be taking...
JONESBORO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas#High Water#Bills#Water Usage#Proctor
KARK

Arkansas gas prices keep on climbing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Another day, another hike, as Arkansas gas prices continue to climb, setting a new record for Thursday. AAA reports Arkansas gasoline now averages $4.49 a gallon, up from yesterday’s $4.48. This a steady trend up beginning with Monday’s $4.40 and Tuesday’s $4.45 per-gallon numbers. Each day has been a highest-ever price. A month ago, gasoline was $3.93.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WREG

Arkansas deputies shut down several drug houses

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. – – Stashes of guns and drugs were seized by deputies this week during a series of busts in Crittenden County, Arkansas. One of the raids happened at a home in the Lake Shore community while officers were checking on Charles Gould, who is on parole from prison.  “I’ve been knowing him […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas's Natural State Jackpot hits record high of $440K

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas's only draw game, the Natural State Jackpot, has reached a record high prize of $440,000. The previous high was set in May 2019 when the jackpot was $430,000, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. The game started in October 2012 and drawing held at...
5newsonline.com

Electric vehicles in Arkansas up 43% compared to the end of 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Electric vehicles registered in Arkansas are up 43% in the first five months of 2022 from the end of 2021, according to Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA). Hardin said the increase in electric vehicles in the state is something the...
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy