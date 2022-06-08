ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansan Stephanie Price claims first Natural State gold at Special Olympics USA Games

By Alex Kienlen, Bill Smith
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – It was another big day for Arkansas athletes Tuesday with a gold in Special Olympics USA Games competition.

Fort Smith’s Stephanie Price took gold in the 1500-meter track event. The gold medal compliments her personal best set earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YCVkV_0g4IbcTJ00
Image courtesy Special Olympics Arkansas

More good news as Becky Carter of Little Rock qualified for the finals in the 200-yard freestyle swimming event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3en7Zw_0g4IbcTJ00
Image courtesy Special Olympics Arkansas

To date, Arkansas Special Olympics has won a gold, two bronze and two 5 th place ribbons in this week’s competition. Along with Price’s gold the state delegation has a bronze to Fort Smith’s Amy Price in the 400-meter run, a bronze to Ben Prousnitzer in the 500-meter freestyle swim and 5 th place ribbons to Keith Lertpenmaeta of Bryant and Robert Jones of Jonesboro in Bocce.

Arkansas swimmer Ben Prousnitzer takes bronze at Special Olympics USA Games

The Special Olympics USA Games are taking place in Florida through June 12 with over 20,000 athletes from all 50 states and the Caribbean competing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T3fbt_0g4IbcTJ00

For more updates from Team Arkansas, head to Special Olympics Arkansas Facebook page at Facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsArkansas .

