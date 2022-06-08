ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Harvey Weinstein to be charged with indecent assault in UK

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will be charged with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in the summer of 1996. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised the Metropolitan...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

'Predatory' ex-scoutmaster Andrew Gibson jailed for historic abuse

A "predatory" ex-scoutmaster has been jailed for 16 years for sexually abusing boys over three decades. Andrew Gibson, from Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, used his position as a scoutmaster, and later as a warden on Lundy Island, Devon, to target five boys aged between 11 and 13. The 84-year-old carried out his...
CBS LA

Judge sets Oct. 10 trial date for Harvey Weinstein

Disgraced former Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein has had a trial date for several charges of sexual assault set by a Los Angeles judge. After appearing in court Friday, Weinstein's trial date was set to begin on October 10 as he faces 11 felony charges. With the jury selection included, the trial is expected to last up to eight weeks. Weinstein, known for producing films like "Shakespeare in Love," "Pulp Fiction," "Gangs of New York," "Scream" and more, had faced allegations for a considerable portion of his career, but was finally convicted in 2020 after more than 80 different women came forward with allegations. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison on two of the five felony charges he faced by a New York judge. His criminal trial in Los Angeles was initially supposed to follow the New York proceedings, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. 
The Independent

Family of rape witness told he was ‘dead meat’ before being shot fear his killer will never be found

The family of a victim who was shot after giving evidence to court for a rape trial has said they fear they will never see justice over his death. Abraham Badru was just 14 when he was handed a bravery award for helping rescue a woman who was being seriously sexually assaulted and later gave evidence in court against the suspects.He was shot dead outside his home twelve years later after living in fear of retribution from those he helped convict, staying indoors, covering his face and changing his name. Now, the victim’s family believe there is a “potential major...
truecrimedaily

Boyfriend charged with murder 3 years after trust fund heir found dead in arboretum

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 20-year-old man faces several criminal charges nearly three years after his boyfriend was found dead in his Pottstown apartment. On June 1, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Keshaun Sheffield was arrested for the Aug. 19, 2019, death of Rashid Young. Sheffield has been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, theft by unlawful taking/disposition, receiving stolen property, possessing an instrument of crime, and access device fraud.
US News and World Report

U.S. Says Convicted R&B Singer R. Kelly Deserves More Than 25 Years in Prison

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday said the multiplatinum R&B singer R. Kelly deserves to spend more than 25 years in prison after being convicted of sex trafficking. In a filing in Brooklyn federal court, prosecutors said the 55-year-old Kelly exploited his stardom over a quarter century to...
Complex

Woman Allegedly Tracks Boyfriend With Apple AirTag Before Killing Him Over Alleged Affair

An Indiana woman is behind bars after she allegedly used an Apple AirTag to track her boyfriend to prove he was having an affair before killing him with her car. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Indianapolis Star, Gaylyn Ja-Nae Morris, 26, is reported to have followed her boyfriend Andre Smith to Tilly’s Pub in Indianapolis on Friday night before intentionally running him over three times with her vehicle.
BBC

Blackpool rape arrests after woman attacked in seafront hotel

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked at a hotel in Blackpool. Police said the woman, aged in her 40s, reported being sexually assaulted at the Carlton Hotel Best Western on the town's seafront on Sunday. Three men, one aged in his 30s...
BBC

Aberdeen rapist in prison after eight years on the run

A rapist has pleaded guilty to attacking an 18-year-old woman after being on the run for eight years. Remus Covaciu, 27, admitted attacking the teenager outside a club in Aberdeen on 19 January 2013. A European Arrest Warrant was granted in July 2020 and Covaciu, a Romanian national, was extradited...
The Guardian

Ukraine: Captured Britons ‘face 20 years in jail’

Two British men captured by Russian forces while fighting alongside Ukrainian soldiers face 20 years in prison, according to a video shared by Russian state media. Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, who were serving in the Ukrainian military, were detained in April while fighting in Mariupol. The Britons appeared in...
BBC

Stanton Harcourt man who groomed eight-year-olds on TikTok jailed

A man who groomed two eight-year-old girls through TikTok has been jailed for four years. Robert Moor admitted inciting the unrelated girls to engage in sexual activity online between October and December 2021. A police officer said content found on Moor's devices were the worst she has come across in...
BBC

Jack Lis: CCTV shows dog lunging at people days before attack

CCTV footage showed a dog who mauled a 10-year-old boy to death lunging at shoppers just days before the fatal attack. Jack Lis suffered "unsurvivable" injuries after being mauled by an American Bully named Beast in Caerphilly last November. Brandon Hayden, 19, of Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years...
BBC

Student nurse headbutted outside Birmingham home

A student nurse says she has posted footage of her headbutt attack to highlight the ordeals women can face in public. Kareena Patel, 19, was hurt on her way home by a stranger who had catcalled her. She said she was proud to have shared the video on social media,...
BBC

Five men arrested on suspicion of murdering Simon Dobbin

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a football fan who died five years after he was attacked following a match. Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, was assaulted after the match at Southend United in March 2015 and left with permanent brain damage.
BBC

Layton Darwood Fenham death: Man appears in court

A man has appeared in court in connection with the death of a five-year-old boy on a road in Newcastle. Layton Darwood was fatally injured on Willow Avenue, Fenham, on 25 August 2020, and later died in hospital. Darren Jacques has been charged with causing death by driving whilst disqualified.
