Harvey Weinstein to be charged with indecent assault in UK

Disgraced former Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein has had a trial date for several charges of sexual assault set by a Los Angeles judge. After appearing in court Friday, Weinstein's trial date was set to begin on October 10 as he faces 11 felony charges. With the jury selection included, the trial is expected to last up to eight weeks. Weinstein, known for producing films like "Shakespeare in Love," "Pulp Fiction," "Gangs of New York," "Scream" and more, had faced allegations for a considerable portion of his career, but was finally convicted in 2020 after more than 80 different women came forward with allegations. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison on two of the five felony charges he faced by a New York judge. His criminal trial in Los Angeles was initially supposed to follow the New York proceedings, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO