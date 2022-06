SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department is urging families to be safe this summer out on the water by providing life jackets to those who need them. “We want to make sure people are safe,” said Sacramento Fire Battalion Chief Dave Lauchner. “You can come on your way out to the river or the lake and just borrow life jackets for the day for you and your family.”

