ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

MONMOUTH COUNTY: JURY INDICTED SOMERSET COUNTY MAN FOR “UPSKIRTING” TEENAGE GIRLS

By Teresa Jasinski
ocscanner.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a five-count indictment against a Somerset County man accused of taking lewd photographs of a teenage girl at a local car dealership last year, in a manner commonly described as “upskirting.”. …sincere thanks to the Red Bank Police Department for their...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 0

Related
ocscanner.news

MIDDLESEX COUNTY: JAMESBURG WOMAN CHARGED WITH THE DEATH OF HER NEWBORN

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Jamesburg Police Chief James Craparotta announced today that a 19-year-old Jamesburg woman has been charged with killing her newborn. On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at approximately 10:15 PM Jamesburg Police Department was called out on a welfare check for 19-year-old Jamesburg resident, Jessica Farag....
JAMESBURG, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: LAKEWOOD MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO AGGRAVATED MANSLAUGHTER

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on June 9, 2022, Jorge Santiago-Garcia, 33, of Lakewood, pled guilty before the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to Aggravated Manslaughter in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-4a(1), in connection with the stabbing death of Rodrigo Jimenez-Paz in Lakewood Township on August 31, 2020. At the time of his sentencing on August 5, 2022, the State will be recommending a term of thirty years New Jersey State Prison, which will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

UNION: ANOTHER THREAT BY A PARENT TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP

A Union parent was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats after she became upset with a school principal and threatened to “come to school and shoot the whole place up”, according to Union police. Police say they received a call from Jefferson School early Tuesday afternoon. The...
UNION, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Bank, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Somerset County, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Somerset, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
City
Red Bank, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Crime & Safety
ocscanner.news

LACEY: WAWA PARKING LOT, TWO WOMEN UNCONSCIOUS WITH CAR RUNNING

DWI- On Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 5:36 a.m., Officer Ricciardella responded to Wawa, 800 West Lacey Road, for a report of an unresponsive female in a vehicle. Upon arrival officers located a running vehicle with an unconscious female in the driver’s seat. Officers made contact with the female driver, Heatherle Benson, 37, of Toms River, NJ. At the conclusion of the investigation, Heather was placed under arrest for DWI. Heather was also found to be in possession of CDS and drug paraphernalia. Heather was transported to police headquarters where she was processed. Heather was charged criminally on a summons for Use/Being under the Influence of CDS, Possession of CDS in an Improper Container and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Heather was also issued motor vehicle summonses for DWI, Reckless Driving, Unlicensed Driver, Driving While Suspended and Possession of CDS in a Motor Vehicle. She was released in accordance with John’s Law.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TWO JUVENILES PULLED A GUN AND SLASHED A WOMAN’S TIRES

On Wednesday, June 8, at approximately 5 p.m., police were dispatched to Hooper and Claudina avenue for a woman reporting that two juveniles who she was familiar with pulled a handgun on her and her friend and then slashed their vehicle tires with a knife, police said. The suspects were...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: WALMART SHOPLIFTING

Shoplifting- On Friday, June 3, 2022, at 7:16 p.m., Officer Hyle responded to Walmart for a report of a male subject who was shoplifting. Upon arrival, Officer Hyle met with the Assistant Manager who pointed out the suspect, Robert J. Thomas, 41, of Jackson, NJ. Investigation at the scene revealed that Robert utilized a pocket knife to open packages, then conceal them on his person. The total value of the items was $247.00. Robert was arrested then transported to headquarters processing. Robert was charged with Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and Shoplifting on a complaint summons. Robert was served a copy of the complaint and released.
JACKSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teenage Girls#Police#Grand Jury#Violent Crime#Upskirting#Mcpo Sgt
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: POLICE TALK ARMED SUICIDAL MAN TO SAFETY

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at approximately 7:15 AM, multiple police units were dispatched to the area of Northampton Blvd and Executive Drive for a suicidal male holding a shotgun to his head. Upon arrival the man exited his vehicle, leaving the driver door open, and began erratically walking around his truck. Due to multiple witnesses stating they observed him holding a shotgun, officers blocked traffic and secured the area before opening a dialog with him. He complied with officer’s commands and stated he had no intention of harming anyone other than himself.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

HOWELL: PARTICIPATING IN 39th ANNUAL LAW ENFORCEMENT TORCH RUN

Today our officers will run on Route 9 for the benefit of NJ Special Olympics. Throughout the state members of the law enforcement community will do the same, showing support for this wonderful cause. This year we dedicate our section of the run to retired Cpl. Harvey Cohen, who passed away in April. He was instrumental with our department being number 1 in fundraising for many years.
HOWELL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

LONG BRANCH: FILES SUIT AGAINST PROMOTERS OF POP UP PARTIES

Today, the City of Long Branch announced it is taking legal action against the organizers and promoters of the unauthorized and dangerous “Pop Up Party” that took place on May 21st. Now, Long Branch is seeking to hold the “Pop Up Party” organizers financially and legally accountable. “The...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
ocscanner.news

BEACHWOOD: PAST CHIEF DON WEISER RETURNS TO BEACHWOOD TO CELEBRATE THE FIRE DEPARTMENT’S 100th YEAR CELEBRATION.

Welcome Home- This afternoon Past Chief Don Wiesner returned home to Beachwood for our Fire Department’s 100th Anniversary. Chief Wiesner has resided in the New Jersey Firemen’s Home in Boonton, NJ for the past 5 years and he came home for the weekend to celebrate with us. Chief Wiesner, who was active for 63 years with our company, was Chief of the Department in 1972 for our 50th Anniversary and he will be our Grand Marshal for our 100th! Chief Wiesner inspected our newest apparatus and attended our company meeting in the evening.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: UPDATE FROM POLICE ON ROAD CLOSURES

Please avoid the area of Route 37 W and Romana Lane. Lane closures in both directions due to a motor vehicle accident with utility poles and wires down. State DOT is diverting traffic, it’s currently backed is up. Please find an alternate route.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: ROAD CLOSURE FOR WATER MAIN WORK

Route 166 will be closed and detoured Thursday evening for installation of a water main, the state Department of Transportation said. The closure begins at 9 p.m. and is expected to last until 5 a.m., officials said. It will be from Highland Parkway to East Water Street. Detours will be in place, officials said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy