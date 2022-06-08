MONMOUTH COUNTY: JURY INDICTED SOMERSET COUNTY MAN FOR “UPSKIRTING” TEENAGE GIRLS

DWI- On Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 5:36 a.m., Officer Ricciardella responded to Wawa, 800 West Lacey Road, for a report of an unresponsive female in a vehicle. Upon arrival officers located a running vehicle with an unconscious female in the driver’s seat. Officers made contact with the female driver, Heatherle Benson, 37, of Toms River, NJ. At the conclusion of the investigation, Heather was placed under arrest for DWI. Heather was also found to be in possession of CDS and drug paraphernalia. Heather was transported to police headquarters where she was processed. Heather was charged criminally on a summons for Use/Being under the Influence of CDS, Possession of CDS in an Improper Container and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Heather was also issued motor vehicle summonses for DWI, Reckless Driving, Unlicensed Driver, Driving While Suspended and Possession of CDS in a Motor Vehicle. She was released in accordance with John’s Law.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO