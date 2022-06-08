ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spicy stew of experiences at Story Share

By geoffrey howard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn enthusiastic audience of 80-some local residents were treated to a dazzling variety of personal, 5-minute “story nuggets” told by other community members at the Manor House at Wickham Woodlands last week. They were gathered for the premiere of Warwick Story Share, a community event created and sponsored by We the...

