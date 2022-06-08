Evelyn Joan Hanus

Hanson Family Hospital has announced that Francis Pisney, MD will be joining the Iowa falls Clinic, effective July 1st, 2022. Dr. Pisney has provided patient care at Hansen Family Hospital and Clinics for over 18 years and recently celebrated 50 years of working in the medical field. After July 1st,...
Recently obtained court records reveal the man who killed two women outside an Ames church earlier this month had a history of mental illness. A report by Boone Police from early May shows officers made a welfare check at Johnathan Whitlatch’s home. The person who requested the check indicated they were concerned Whitlatch would harm himself. When officers arrived, they found Whitlatch in his car parked in his driveway. Whitlatch told police he was not faring well and had recently seen a doctor about a medical condition. The responding officers took Whitlatch to a nearby hospital.
The Iowa State Button Society is hosting a fun-filled event this weekend at the Best Western Regency Inn in Marshalltown. Members of the organization arrived in Marshalltown on Thursday to set up for the event, which runs through Saturday afternoon. Competition for Button Society members begins at 7:30 a.m. today...
The Marshalltown Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for TLC Associates, a new call center software firm located in the Marshalltown Mall on South Center Street. Amber Smith, a top recruiter for the new incoming call center business, says they are always looking for prospective new hires...
The boil water advisory that was in effect for the city of Grinnell this week has now been lifted. The advisory was issued early Tuesday after the town’s water system became depressurized, possibly allowing untreated water to flow into the system. The advisory was lifted on Thursday after additional...
Early this morning, Marshalltown Police received a report of suspicious activity taking place near a business located in the 900 block of East Main Street. An investigation by police later led to the arrest of 38-year-old Adan Macia Manzo on charges of Having Possession of a Controlled Substance; and Criminal Trespass by Refusing to Vacate the Premises.
A recent vandalism investigation by Marshalltown Police has resulted in the arrest of a male subject on criminal mischief and drug charges. On Wednesday evening, Marshalltown Police were dispatched to a location in the 20 block of West Main Street in response to an incident of vandalism that was reported in the area.
The Marshalltown Community School District was among the Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program Grant awardees announced by Governor Kim Reynolds on Thursday. The grant program will provide opportunities for current high school students and adults to earn a Paraeducator Certificate and Associate’s Degree, and for paraeducators to earn...
