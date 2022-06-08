ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tama, IA

Evelyn Joan Hanus

 3 days ago

Evelyn Joan Hanus, 78, of Tama, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital...

Court Records Show Man Involved in Ames Church Shooting Had History of Mental Illness

Recently obtained court records reveal the man who killed two women outside an Ames church earlier this month had a history of mental illness. A report by Boone Police from early May shows officers made a welfare check at Johnathan Whitlatch’s home. The person who requested the check indicated they were concerned Whitlatch would harm himself. When officers arrived, they found Whitlatch in his car parked in his driveway. Whitlatch told police he was not faring well and had recently seen a doctor about a medical condition. The responding officers took Whitlatch to a nearby hospital.
AMES, IA
Iowa State Button Society Show in Marshalltown

The Iowa State Button Society is hosting a fun-filled event this weekend at the Best Western Regency Inn in Marshalltown. Members of the organization arrived in Marshalltown on Thursday to set up for the event, which runs through Saturday afternoon. Competition for Button Society members begins at 7:30 a.m. today...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Boil Advisory Lifted for Grinnell

The boil water advisory that was in effect for the city of Grinnell this week has now been lifted. The advisory was issued early Tuesday after the town’s water system became depressurized, possibly allowing untreated water to flow into the system. The advisory was lifted on Thursday after additional...
GRINNELL, IA
Marshalltown Police Investigate Suspicious Activity Complaint; Man is Later Arrested on Drug and Trespassing Charges

Early this morning, Marshalltown Police received a report of suspicious activity taking place near a business located in the 900 block of East Main Street. An investigation by police later led to the arrest of 38-year-old Adan Macia Manzo on charges of Having Possession of a Controlled Substance; and Criminal Trespass by Refusing to Vacate the Premises.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Marshalltown Community School District Named Among Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program Grant Awardees

The Marshalltown Community School District was among the Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program Grant awardees announced by Governor Kim Reynolds on Thursday. The grant program will provide opportunities for current high school students and adults to earn a Paraeducator Certificate and Associate’s Degree, and for paraeducators to earn...

