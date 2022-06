So, I’ve been driving around Waco for about the past ten minutes with the air conditioner on. I picked up a thermometer to see just how quickly a car would heat up. The weather app on my phone says that the current temperature is 94 degrees, with a heat index value of 100. The thermometer in the car says it’s 74 degrees. I’m going to come back and check it in about ten minutes.

1 DAY AGO