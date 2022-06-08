ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Hospitals in Delco Area See Patient Surge With Crozer, Tower Closures

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LHNhI_0g4IVUvb00
The outside of Riddle Hospital in Media.Image via WHYY, Google Maps.

Capacity and high patient volume alerts have been going out at Main Line Health as other hospitals take the load from Crozer Health shutdowns in Delaware County and Tower Health closures in Chester County.

Affected area hospitals are Riddle Hospital, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY.

Main Line Health CEO Jack Lynch said they have seen a 16% increase in emergency department visits at Riddle in the past few months.

And with the maternity unit closed at Delaware County Memorial Hospital, the Main Line Health obstetrics and gynecology departments “are as busy as they ever have been,” he said.

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, which runs Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, and Penn Medicine have similar issues.

Mercy Fitzgerald anticipated the closures and reductions and prepared in the last several months, according to a Trinity Health statement.

Emergency services staff are being trained to handle the unexpected, such as prenatal care and babies being delivered now at the Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital emergency department.

Hospitals in the Trinity and Main Line Health systems are also increasing bed capacity due to the closures.

Read more at WHYY about area hospitals filling to capacity due to shortages in hospital services.

Comments / 1

Related
DELCO.Today

Owner of County Line Pharmacy, Frances Foti of Haverford, Has Died

Frances Pignoloni Foti of Haverford Township, who ran the popular Ardmore neighborhood drugstore County Line Pharmacy long before CVS and Rite Aid, died April 27. She was 97. “She tended to hire women,” her son Lawrence Foti said, because, in her words, “‘I wanted to give women a chance.’ She was ahead of our time. She was pretty darn smart.
HAVERFORD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Darby, PA
Chester County, PA
Government
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Delaware County, PA
Government
MyChesCo

I-95 Lane Closures at Night Next Week, Continuous Next Weekend in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Single and double lane closures are scheduled at night next week and continuously next weekend on Interstate 95 in Delaware County between the Highland Avenue (Exit 3) and Route 420 (Exit 9A/9B) interchanges for expansion dam replacement and milling and paving operations under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Legislative effort to rehire retired Philly police officers is on ice

An effort to give Philadelphia the ability to temporarily rehire retired police officers has stalled amid an ongoing surge in gun violence that recently made national news with a mass shooting on South Street. During a committee hearing on Friday, Councilmember Cherelle Parker held legislation — potentially indefinitely –– that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Lynch
Person
Kenny Cooper
MONTCO.Today

King of Prussia-based Universal Health Services to Become Sole Owner of George Washington University Hospital

George Washington University Hospital.Image via Facebook. King of Prussia-based Universal Health Services, which has been the majority owner of George Washington University Hospital for the past 25 years with an 80 percent stake, is now poised to become its sole owner under a new deal with its namesake university, writes Sara Gilgore for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Millennials, Center City’s Saviors, Fled the Pandemic to the Burbs; Many May Not Return

Millennials, key to Center City's recent revival, left during the pandemic and may not be so eager to return. Center City saw tremendous progress over the past three decades, becoming a go-to spot for millennials who enjoyed the cultural, professional, and recreational opportunities there. But the pandemic led to yet another statistical round of residential flight to the suburbs, one of a number of population cycles the city has endured. Tom McGrath covered one family’s relo in Philadelphia Magazine.
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks music school to close after 34 years; blames effects of pandemic

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A non-profit music school that has operated for 34 years will close – a victim of the coronavirus pandemic, school officials say. The Conservatory, which offered education services in music, performance and therapy for communities in Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties since 1988, will close June 30.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bryn Mawr Hospital#Lankenau Medical Center#Obstetrics#Riddle Hospital#Google Maps#Crozer Health#Tower Health#Paoli Hospital#County Memorial Hospital#The Main Line Health#Penn Medicine
WFMZ-TV Online

1 person taken to hospital after vehicle overturns in Montco

HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - One person was taken to the hospital following an vehicle crash in Montgomery County. Hatfield Twp. Police report 309 SB, from Hilltown Pike to Line Lexington Rd., was closed temporarily following the incident. Communications officials report the vehicle overturned during the crash. One person was taken...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Chesco commits to rehousing 150 households and building 350 affordable units

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Chester County has committed to rehoming 150 households and adding 350 affordable housing units through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness’ House America Initiative.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
News Break
Politics
delaware.gov

Suspected Overdose Deaths for May in Delaware Set New Monthly High Total

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Health Officials Fear Rising Death Toll Linked to Fentanyl, Cocaine. NEW CASTLE (June 8, 2022) – Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) officials announced a new monthly high total of deaths from suspected overdoses during May and said they fear the vast majority of the deaths will be connected to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic pain reliever that is 50-100 times more potent than morphine, or to the increasing use of cocaine, a powerfully addictive stimulant. In 2021, when a record 515 people died in Delaware from overdoses, more than 80% of the deaths involved fentanyl and more than 45% involved cocaine.
DELAWARE STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County residents plan “Stop Wawa” protest

On Monday, June 20, at 6 p.m., there will be a Northampton Township Zoning Hearing Board Meeting (ZHB) at the Township Building at 55 Township Road in Richboro, to consider the zoning of the Wright Property in Holland where the future Wawa is to be built. This is happening after...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy