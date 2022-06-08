ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Greek pilot who murdered his British wife, 20, is moved to a tougher prison as it emerges he was previously attacked by inmate 'wanting to kill him' in revenge after his friend was wrongly arrested during investigation

By Nick Pisa
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Wife killer Babis Anagnostopoulos was attacked in prison by a Georgian inmate who was furious that his friend had been wrongly arrested in connection with the murder, MailOnline can reveal.

Babis, 34, was jailed for life last month for suffocating his wife Caroline Crouch, 20, at their luxury home in a suburb of the Greek capital Athens on May 11, 2021, in front of their then 11- month daughter Lydia.

He then callously strangled their pet dog to make it look like a burglary and shed crocodile tears to police and Caroline’s devastated family before being nailed by police after they saw through his concocted story.

He spent a year in tough Korydallos jail in Athens awaiting trial where he was attacked by a fellow prisoner but survived unscathed.

His lawyer Alexandros Papaioannidis said: 'He was attacked by a Georgian man who was in the same prison. It was something to do with the fact that a Georgian man was initially arrested for the crime by the Greek police. This man said he wanted to kill my client but the guards were able to stop him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vPeFP_0g4IV2Xk00
Babis Anagnostopoulos, 34, suffocated wife Caroline Crouch 20, at their luxury home in a suburb of the Greek capital Athens in May 2020 in front of their then 11- month daughter Lydia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZj8v_0g4IV2Xk00
On May 16, Babis was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 27 years. He has since been attacked at Korydallos Prison by the friend of another man who was wrongly arrested over the murder

‘It happened on the wing where he was in custody and there have also been other attempts to attack him. He is scared but at the moment he is fine.’

Three days after the murder, on May 14, 2021, a Georgian man was arrested in connection with the murder by Greek police at the country’s border with Bulgaria.

Giorgi Kharddzeishvili, 36, was tied to a chair and beaten for four days by murder squad police after he was said to match a photofit of one the burglars that Babis gave investigators.

Following his arrest he was paraded in front of the court in Athens by triumphant police who said he was the prime suspect but he was later released after being charged with an unconnected robbery.

Khardzeishvili told Georgian media: 'I was tied up for four days and beaten while they told me to confess to this girl's murder.

'I did not know what was happening, I had never even heard of this girl. They would take turns beating me very hard, my head was spinning and I had a concussion.

'When one got tired, the other would then start to beat me. All they would say was 'Tell us how did you kill her, how did you get in the house, how did you get out of there?'

After Babis was convicted, three officers from the Athens homicide squad were demoted after the treatment dished out to Khardzeishvili.

Meanwhile a source said of the attacks on Babis at Korydallos: 'This was all in revenge for what happened to the Georgian man arrested and tortured by the police in connection with Caroline’s murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Tl5c_0g4IV2Xk00
Babis spent a year in tough Korydallos jail in Athens awaiting trial, where he was attacked by a fellow prisoner but survived unscathed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfQ5z_0g4IV2Xk00
The father-of-one's story about a botched burglar led to Giorgi Kharddzeishvili, 36, being wrongly arrested and interrogated (Pictured: Babis with his wife Caroline before her murder)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25cXz2_0g4IV2Xk00
Babis's lawyer said he has applied to teach prisoners and will also be taking a law course while he is incarcerated

‘The man who attacked Babis was Georgian and knew what had happened to his fellow countryman and wanted revenge he was saying he was going to kill him.’

Mr Papaioannidis also told MailOnline that Babis had now been transferred from Korydallos to a prison in Malandrino 250 miles away.

He said: ’He was moved on Monday, it’s a lot further from Athens and harder for his family to visit him. It will be very difficult for him to see his daughter – in fact there will be very little possibility.

‘To be honest he and myself wanted him to stay in Korydallos because despite what happened we feel that it is the safest place for him.

‘Malandrinio has many inmates convicted of terrible crimes, Korydallos was the lesser of two evils.

‘He has applied to teach prisoners and will also be taking a law course while he is there. We are planning our appeal which we hope will be heard in the next few months.’

