6 School Districts in Delaware County Make Top 20 in PA for Test Scores

Unionville-Chadds Ford lost its top spot on a list of top-scoring school districts on state standardized tests in Pennsylvania. It had the spot for seven years, according to the Pittsburgh Business Times’ 2022 top 50 statewide rankings.

The school district ranked No. 4 on this year’s list and was replaced at the top by Upper St. Clair, a suburb of Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.

The Unionville-Chadds Ford School Districts resides n both Delaware and Chester Counties.

Here are other Delaware County school districts that made the top 50 school rankings list.

Radnor Township School District dropped to No. 6 in the state after placing third in 2020, the last year the Business Times compiled the rankings.

Wallingford-Swarthmore School District ranked 16th in the state.

Haverford Township School District ranked 19th.

Springfield Township School District came in 24th.

Rose Tree Media placed 26th.

Garnet Valley was down at 42 in test score ranking. It placed 32nd in 2020.

School districts in Philadelphia’s suburbs have done well in other statewide school rankings.

An October ranking by Niche saw school districts in the Philadelphia area take seven of the top 10 spots in the state.