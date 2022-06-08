Flooding occurs in East Lake area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homeowners around the area are cleaning up after the June 8 downpour and flood waters. Jean Minor has lived in her home in Birmingham on Juanita Circle for the last 55 years. She said she has spent the last 10 years cleaning up flooding every time it rains, because of a city ditch next door that hasn’t been cleaned.

