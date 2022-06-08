Flooding occurs in East Lake area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An area of low pressure continues pushing south today and with a drier northwesterly wind flow there could be only an isolated shower through the early evening hour primarily in areas to the south and east. The air will continue to moderate today and tomorrow as a ridge of high pressure expands across the Southeast by tomorrow afternoon which will contribute to the building heat.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Village Creek flows through Roebuck, East Lake, and directly beside the church, Feed God’s Sheep Ministry. It’s something Pastor Frederick Brown didn’t think twice about when purchasing this property around three years ago, until the first major flood. “You could see the lines...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homeowners around the area are cleaning up after the June 8 downpour and flood waters. Jean Minor has lived in her home in Birmingham on Juanita Circle for the last 55 years. She said she has spent the last 10 years cleaning up flooding every time it rains, because of a city ditch next door that hasn’t been cleaned.
Next week is looking hot -- and not just typical Alabama-in-June hot. Temperatures Monday through Thursday could run several degrees above average for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service. And a wet blanket of humidity will make it feel even hotter. An area of high pressure...
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Tuesday, June 14, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the right lane of US-11 (Parkway East) westbound between 4th Avenue South and 88th Street for Overhead Electrical work. This same lane closure will be in place from 9 […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flash flooding caused issues for drivers this morning on Tallapoosa St. right off the Tarrant exit on I-20/59 in Birmingham. Drivers attempting to exit the interstate became stuck in the quickly rising water. Birmingham Fire and Rescue are on the scene helping cars get back on...
Thunderstorms dumped heavy rainfall across central Alabama, flooding apartment units, closing roads, and prompting over 40 water rescues Wednesday morning. Heavy rainfall prompted widespread flooding across parts of Alabama Wednesday morning, causing city emergency responders in the state's second-most populous city to take on more than 40 water rescues over the course of three hours.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flood waters from the June 8 downpour has one Birmingham business owner full of frustration. Gus Head Hunters is a unisex barber shop in Birmingham and owner Gus Bibb said when he walked into work Wednesday morning, he thought he was at the lake. Bibb said there was two to three inches of flood waters coming out of his shop’s front doors.
SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Sylacauga Police Department has relocated for the time being after heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in the area on Wednesday. In a Facebook post, Sylacauga police said they are on the second floor of City Hall. The department's phone lines are also down. Those in...
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of Hwy 31 in Vestavia was closed Wednesday morning after severe storms overnight resulted in flooding conditions. Police are blocking Hwy 31 from the Sunco gas station and the Chevron. Drivers should find an alternate route and exercise caution. Subscribe to our WBRC...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Central Alabama is seeing some of the highest levels of community transmission in months. Jefferson County's COVID-19 positivity rate is up to 20%. Watch the video above to learn why there is reason for concern and what it means going forward.
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rain caused flooding in areas of Shelby County including Valleydale Road in Hoover near Veterans Park Wednesday morning. Hoover Police blocked parts of the road because they were impassable. There was also major flooding near Inverness Landing apartments off Valleydale. Some people who live...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several cars were stuck in floodwaters in Birmingham Wednesday morning. WBRC’s Jeh Jeh Pruitt reported from 8th Avenue North and 31st Street North where Birmingham Fire and Police crews were assisting drivers. Heavy, continuous rain caused water to rise quickly on roadways. No word on...
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBMA) — Heavy rain from storms poured into central Alabama overnight Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning, leaving several cities flooded. Sylacauga was one of the areas that was severely impacted by flash flooding. Damaged homes, power outages, and washed out railroad tracks were the result of the storms.
Areas around Birmingham, Huntsville and in eastern Alabama were hit with significant rainfall on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as slow-moving storms rolled across the area. The National Weather Service said areas around Huntsville, Madison and Decatur got an estimated 2 to 5 inches of rain on Tuesday night. Spots...
Stormy weather continues for North Alabama Wednesday. Torrential rain is causing big problems in Birmingham at this hour, where numerous Flash Flood Warnings are in effect and several main thoroughfares are closed. While most of our area is dry for now, scattered showers and storms may redevelop over the course of the morning. Storms reintensify with the peak heat of the day this afternoon.
Comments / 4