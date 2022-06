Are we firmly in a Crypto Winter? It was another down week for the leading coins as regulators continued their scrutiny of the industry. The crypto market couldn’t hold on to gains it made last week following eight consecutive weeks of decline. According to CoinMarketCap data, all of the top 10 cryptocurrencies fell in the past week by at least 3% except Cardano (ADA), which is up 6% on the week.

