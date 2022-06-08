Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

For the third straight year, Bryan ISD will be outsourcing the hiring of substitute educators. Human resources director Carol Cune told the school board this week the district spent almost $2 million dollars for the subs, and another $540,000 to the third party company to cover payroll taxes and associated costs, along with the company’s overhead.
Bryan-College Station, Texas (June 8, 2022)- The Victoria Generals traveled to Edible Field to face the Brazos Valley Bombers. The Bombers hoped to get revenge on the Generals for the season opener loss last week. The home squad did just that, having their most efficient offensive night of the season, putting up 15 runs on the Generals.
A College Station man is headed to prison for the fifth time. A Brazos County district court jury on April 13 convicted 36 year old Melvin Ford Jr. of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. On June 2, the trial judge imposed a 37 year sentence. According to...
A 21 year old College Station man was booked into the Brazos County jail for the eighth time in less than three years. Online records show Charles Leon Williams was out on bonds awaiting three trials on felony charges and six trials on misdemeanor charges when College Station police searched his apartment Wednesday morning.
EUGENE, Ore. – Texas A&M track & field All-American Deborah Acquah earned silver in the long jump, while the Aggies advanced four to the NCAA Championships finals, Thursday night at Hayward Field. Acquah scored eight points for the Maroon & White in the long jump at 21-8/6.60m (0.5w). For...
A Bryan man is arrested for DWI after the truck he was driving north in the southbound lanes of the freeway struck a semi head on. College Station police social media stated both drivers sustained non life threatening injuries. According to the CSPD arrest report, 23 year old Carlos White...
Comments / 0