ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

By Chelsea Reber
wtaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about...

wtaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtaw.com

Bryan ISD School Board Members Continue Outsourcing Substitute Educators

For the third straight year, Bryan ISD will be outsourcing the hiring of substitute educators. Human resources director Carol Cune told the school board this week the district spent almost $2 million dollars for the subs, and another $540,000 to the third party company to cover payroll taxes and associated costs, along with the company’s overhead.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bombers Dominate Visiting Generals for an 11-Run Victory

Bryan-College Station, Texas (June 8, 2022)- The Victoria Generals traveled to Edible Field to face the Brazos Valley Bombers. The Bombers hoped to get revenge on the Generals for the season opener loss last week. The home squad did just that, having their most efficient offensive night of the season, putting up 15 runs on the Generals.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#Wtaw#Spreaker

Comments / 0

Community Policy