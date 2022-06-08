ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Biden in L.A.: Road closures, schedule as president hosts Summit of the Americas

By Gene Kang, Christina Pascucci, Tony Kurzweil, Courtney Friel
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HualK_0g4ISLKv00

President Joe Biden is coming to Los Angeles Wednesday for day three of the Summit of the Americas, which means increased traffic and road closures for Angelenos.

Biden will depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at 8:45 a.m., arriving at LAX in Air Force One around 1:30 p.m., according to a release from the White House.

The president will make stops in Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles, where barricades have been up for several days near Crypto.com Arena and L.A. Live.

Commuters should avoid the following roads through noon Saturday due to closures:

  • 110 Freeway north and south exits between 3rd Street and the 10 Freeway
  • Figueroa Street between Washington Boulevard and 3rd Street
  • Pico Boulevard between Union and Grand avenues
  • Wilshire Boulevard between Bixel and Flower streets

The president will be discussing migration, the economy, COVID-19, climate change and more with an assembly of leaders from the Western Hemisphere.

Biden will also be taping a show with Jimmy Kimmel in Hollywood before the summit.

The White House issued the following schedule for Biden’s day in Los Angeles:

  • 2:40 p.m. – Tapes an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre
  • 4 p.m. – The president meets with heads of delegations at the ninth Summit of the Americas at the Microsoft Theater
  • 5:15 p.m. –  President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden participate in the summit’s inaugural ceremony at the Microsoft theater, where the president will deliver remarks

The Biden administration has received criticism for refusing to invite leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador decided to skip the meeting because of the snubs but will send a representative.

Biden will remain in the Los Angeles area until traveling to Santa Fe to meet with New Mexico Gov. Michell Grisham on Saturday.

Correction : An earlier version of this article posted an incorrect time for the president’s departure from Maryland. The story has been updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 8

FreeBear
3d ago

Spending our tax money but getting no return for it, typical Biden way to help jack up inflation. But in this case, it's worse as he gets a snub from Mexico and creates havoc for Angelenos.

Reply
9
elonboughtevidence
3d ago

HAHHAHA... even the cover image shows him as confused and dazed

Reply
12
Jackie Q
3d ago

Biden who? What a waste of time & $$! SMH

Reply
10
Related
KTLA

Election Day: Frontrunners emerge in race for L.A. mayor

The contest to become Los Angeles’ next mayor was supposed to be about homelessness, crime and soaring rents and home prices. But lately it’s taken a nasty turn. In ads run by Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and her allies, rival Republican-turned-Democrat billionaire Rick Caruso is depicted as a West coast version of former President […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

California primary election results 2022

California’s primary election is being held on June 7, 2022, with voters deciding on candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress, state senator, attorney general and other major positions. In Los Angeles, voters will also be electing a new mayor and a new county sheriff, among other local races. Polls closed at 8 p.m. PT. Check […]
POLITICO

A Biden aide's $40b plane ride

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Last Friday, on an American Airlines flight from Baltimore to Dallas, a man carrying $40...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Elections
State
Maryland State
Local
California Elections
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Daily Mail

Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID and is forced to withdraw for a second time from an international trip with Jill Biden as first lady heads to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica

Ashley Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the first lady's office said Wednesday, which will prevent the first daughter from traveling with her mother, First Lady Jill Biden, to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica. It marked the second time in weeks Ashley Biden had to scrap plans to travel internationally with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert was put on lockdown Monday due to a report of shots fired, the Marine Corps confirmed. The report was anonymous and there was no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired, said Gunnery Sgt. Santiago Colon, a spokesman for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms said Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Road Closures#President Of Mexico#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Crypto Com Arena#Washington Boulevard#Union And Grand
allthatsinteresting.com

Christopher Dorner, The Ex-LAPD Officer Who Went On A Vengeance-Fueled Shooting Spree In Los Angeles

In February 2013, Christopher Dorner killed four people as part of his revenge against the Los Angeles Police Department — sparking a nine-day manhunt. In February 2013, a gunman named Christopher Dorner terrorized Los Angeles for several harrowing days. But there was something unusual about Dorner. A former officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, his killing spree was fueled by one thing — revenge.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

Migrant caravan shrinks amid rumor Mexico will issue residency visas

AUSTIN, Texas — The Mexican government will attempt to quell a massive caravan of migrants traveling through the country to the United States's southern border with the issuance of 1,000 humanitarian visas that would allow only a small number of the migrants to reside and work in the country legally.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Saurabh

The cheapest steakhouses to visit in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is known for having affordable food options, so no matter where you are, you will never be too far from a cheap but delicious establishment serving budget-friendly meals. The history of Los Angeles steakhouses is extensive, and the genre continues to grow and evolve along with the city.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Matt Lillywhite

What Would Happen To Los Angeles If Sea Levels Rise? Here's Your Answer

"Given current trends in greenhouse gas emissions and increasing global temperatures, sea level rise is expected to accelerate in the coming decades," per the California Coastal Commission. It's also worth noting that scientists predict a 66-inch rise in sea level across parts of California's coast by the year 2100. For context, that's approximately 5.5 feet.
KTLA

KTLA

55K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy