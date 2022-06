While most people are still on their first cup of coffee, Gerald Gruenig is fully alert, dressed like a boss, and up Interstate 49 to get some breakfast boudin from a drive-thru in Carencro. “You ready for us? Let’s go, baby,” he says by way of greeting, before rattling off his order with the conviction of someone who stays ready — to eat, to live, to smile and to tuck into every culinary corner of Acadiana he can visit.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO