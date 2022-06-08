Extreme heat doesn’t stop outdoor work

Well, that's something you don't see every day. Odessa, Texas resident Bert Stone was pretty surprised when he asked for salt at a Midland food truck and was handed a bag of it that looks strikingly similar to a bag of drugs. He snapped a photo to give everyone else a laugh and put it on Facebook with the caption: "Craziest way I've been given salt."

MIDLAND, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO