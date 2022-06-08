Extreme heat doesn’t stop outdoor work

At approximately 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the Brownfield Fire & Rescue was called to a major accident about two miles south of Meadow on US 62/82. According to law enforcement on the scene, a female adult was driving a black late-model Toyota Yaris with two male passengers. She was traveling south in the westside lane on US 62/82 at a slow rate of speed when an adult male with an adult male passenger was driving a red late-model Chevrolet 2500 (3/4 Ton) pulling a trailer hit the back of the Toyota. The Toyota would spin around and come to a stop in the westside ditch facing northwest. The man driving the Chevy turned around to go back to the scene of the accident.
