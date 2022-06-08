ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Extreme heat doesn’t stop outdoor work

By Joshua Skinner
cbs7.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The heat doesn’t stop construction. Despite temperatures well over 100 degrees, crews continued repairing roadways. Leading up to this week, the City of Midland held seminars for its workers...

www.cbs7.com

NewsWest 9

TxDOT announces traffic alerts starting June 12

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has released several traffic alerts West Texas drivers should be aware of. Midland County: The outside eastbound lane of I-20 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday as crews work on the connection of the detour from the main lanes to the service road.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

VIEWER PHOTOS: Dust storm rolls into the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas — A dust storm began rolling into the Permian Basin Wednesday morning. Several viewers sent in photos and videos of the storm hitting Stanton and Big Spring before making it's way into Midland. Viewers say the storm was accompanied with plenty of wind. To see the storm...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

New traffic signals go live Monday, TxDOT says

ODESSA, Texas — Two new intersections will hopefully be a little safer come Monday. TxDOT says two traffic signals will be going live, one in Greenwood and one in Odessa. The Greenwood one is located at FM 307 and County Road 1090. This one will be operational Monday morning.
State
Texas State
City
Midland, TX
cbs7.com

Accident on I-20 and West Loop 338

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -There has been an accident on the eastbound lanes of I-20 and West Loop 338. A truck tractor hauling an excavator struck the overpass of West Loop 338. Please avoid the area. If you’re unable to avoid the area, be mindful of crews clearing the roadway.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Major street closure for drivers in Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Big Spring says that drivers will need to take alternate routes as a major street is being repaired from today, June 8th until Friday, June 10th. In a recent news release, street crews will be backfilling a portion of Goliad Street and the portion of the street […]
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Parks Legado Farmers Market returns for the summer

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This Saturday, grab a friend and get ready for the 2022 season of the Parks Legado Farmers Market. Guests can expect live music, food trucks, activities for kids, and backyard games at this weekend’s farmers market. The Parks Legado Farmers Market runs every second Saturday of the month until October from […]
cbs7.com

Multiple crashes reported as dust storm rolls through West Texas

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -UPDATE: ROAD BACK OPEN. ***********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************. DPS has closed FM 869 due to a multi-car crash between I-20 and FM 1934. Northbound traffic will detour down FM 1934 and southbound traffic will be directed back toward Pecos. UPTON COUNTY: SH 349 from mile marker 362 to mile...
REEVES COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Big Spring welder featured on Netflix competition show

MHS graduate was born with arthrogryposis. The 2022 Shale Energy Conference & Tradeshow began at the Horseshoe on Wednesday. The Midland RockHounds defeated the Springfield Cardinals 4-2 on Wednesday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Texas 4000 bike ride rolls through Midland. Updated: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT. Texas...
BIG SPRING, TX
cbs7.com

Shale Energy Conference kicks off at the Horseshoe

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 2022 Shale Energy Conference & Trade Show began at the Horseshoe on Wednesday. At his booth, Lightning Dome Protectors CEO, Douglas Marcille, is selling a unique device. “The first lightning prevention device,” he beamed. “Our biggest market now is in the lightning prevention business.”...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Tall City Beer Run raises money for scholarships

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Join Midland Athletic Company, Midland Run Crew, and Tall City Brewing – for the annual friendly challenge in honor of John Thomas Butler. There will be running, root beer, beer, race medals, and a post-race party in Permian Basin. About John Thomas Butler. This run...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mediterranean street food restaurant opening in Midland soon

West Texas is getting a new restaurant that’s bringing some Mediterranean flair. Spitz Mediterranean Street Food is coming to Midland soon. It’ll be located at 2102 West Wadley, suite 12. It offers wraps, bowls, gyros, pizzas and much more. “There’s absolutely something on the menu for all age groups, for everybody,” says franchisee owner Debra […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman finds AirTag under car

MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A West Texas woman is on edge and warning others tonight after she said she witnessed someone putting an AirTag on her car. She chose to remain anonymous. “Some people have no shame in doing stuff like this in broad daylight, because I mean, four o’clock in the afternoon, no body […]
MONAHANS, TX
cbs7.com

Senior Life Midland March for Meals

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Senior Life Midland is gearing up for the annual March for Meals event Saturday, June 11th at Midland College in front of the Allison Fine Arts Building. This event begins at 9 a.m. with line dancing by the Seniors of South East Senior Center, planting Seeds of...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Permian Basin facing lack of childcare

MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Wednesday Children at Risk, a branch of the Texas family leadership council, released maps showing areas of Texas lacking childcare services. On top of living in an actual desert, much of the Permian Basin is considered to be a childcare desert as well. That means the number...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Things get heated at Big Spring Housing Authority meeting

BIG SPRING, Texas — Housing in Big Spring continues to be a point of contention. There was a meeting on Wednesday to talk about the future of the city's housing authority, and it ended before it could even start. There was a heated dispute between former mayor of Big...
NewsWest 9

Gas in Texas is expensive, but it could be worse

ODESSA, Texas — Compared to states like California, Texas is in a better spot when it comes to gas prices, and the Permian Basin is part of that. Oil prices keep going higher and higher and higher. "Russians started making the tensions in Ukraine and then you really saw...
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Top 5 Restaurants We Need in Midland/Odessa

We have gotten several new restaurants in the Midland/Odessa area in the past few years like Raising Canes, Torchy's Tacos, and Huddle House, but there are still some restaurants we need to come to the area. 1. Waffle House. This is by far my favorite restaurant to go to when...
MIDLAND, TX
towntalkradio.com

Vehicle accident south of Meadow

At approximately 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the Brownfield Fire & Rescue was called to a major accident about two miles south of Meadow on US 62/82. According to law enforcement on the scene, a female adult was driving a black late-model Toyota Yaris with two male passengers. She was traveling south in the westside lane on US 62/82 at a slow rate of speed when an adult male with an adult male passenger was driving a red late-model Chevrolet 2500 (3/4 Ton) pulling a trailer hit the back of the Toyota. The Toyota would spin around and come to a stop in the westside ditch facing northwest. The man driving the Chevy turned around to go back to the scene of the accident.
MEADOW, TX

