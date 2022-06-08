‘Ozark’: What the Byrde Family Would Look Like Five Years After Finale, According to the Show Creator

While many fans expected at least one member of the Byrde family to die in the “Ozark” series finale, they once again proved that they will survive whatever comes their way.

WARNING! Massive spoilers ahead for the “Ozark” series finale, which dropped on Netflix on April 29.

For some fans, the ending of “Ozark” felt ambiguous because the scene cut to black. We see Jonah Byrde (Skyler Gaertner) aiming a shotgun and the screen cuts to black as the gunshot rings out. Viewers were split over whether Jonah shot Mel Sattem (Adam Rothenberg) or his own parents.

But series creator Chris Mundy has put the rumors to rest only a few months after the “Ozark” finale aired. As part of a panel for Netflix’s FYSEE event, he, Jason Bateman, Julia Garner, and other creators dished on Season 4 and that ending.

“I think he shot Mel [the cop], and Mel is dead. And I think they went to their crematorium, just off-screen,” Mundy said on the panel, per IndieWire.

This would be especially important to the Byrdes because Mel carried a lot of evidence of their crimes with him in a cookie jar. But Jason Bateman, who directed the episode, said that the gun Jonah used “was probably buckshot too, so the cookie jar went down as well. There’s a lot of spray on that.”

So, knowing that the Byrdes survive the “Ozark” series finale, where does Mundy see them going next? How does he picture the Byrde family five years after the events of Season 4?

“[The Byrdes] run to the Midwest, and in some ways, they’re going to have the political clout to dictate national politics,” Mundy revealed.

This is unsurprising in the least. Part of the reason the Byrdes survived while someone like Ruth (Julia Garner) bit the dust is to show how the world caters to unfair and corrupt people.

Could We See This Five-Year Time Jump on an ‘Ozark’ Spinoff?

Mundy, Bateman, and the others also revealed whether there are plans for more “Ozark” content in the future. Unfortunately, the answer seems to lean toward no. For the time being, anyway.

“There’s no plan at the moment for there to be a movie,” Mundy explained. However, there could be hope in the distant future. “It’s going to really sink in soon that we’re not working together anymore. And there’s a sadness in that. So, I don’t think any of us would ever say no to anything, but there’s no [follow-up] being written. I know that.”

In Bateman’s mind, however, bringing the show back would involve bringing back specific people. “It would have to be something that would allow for ghosts because we’ve got a lot of them we’d want back,” he said.

If we’re talking literal ghosts, does that mean that “Better Call Ruth” could become a reality after all? One can hope.