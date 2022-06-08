ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Ozark’: What the Byrde Family Would Look Like Five Years After Finale, According to the Show Creator

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z6toM_0g4IRwaf00

While many fans expected at least one member of the Byrde family to die in the “Ozark” series finale, they once again proved that they will survive whatever comes their way.

WARNING! Massive spoilers ahead for the “Ozark” series finale, which dropped on Netflix on April 29.

For some fans, the ending of “Ozark” felt ambiguous because the scene cut to black. We see Jonah Byrde (Skyler Gaertner) aiming a shotgun and the screen cuts to black as the gunshot rings out. Viewers were split over whether Jonah shot Mel Sattem (Adam Rothenberg) or his own parents.

But series creator Chris Mundy has put the rumors to rest only a few months after the “Ozark” finale aired. As part of a panel for Netflix’s FYSEE event, he, Jason Bateman, Julia Garner, and other creators dished on Season 4 and that ending.

“I think he shot Mel [the cop], and Mel is dead. And I think they went to their crematorium, just off-screen,” Mundy said on the panel, per IndieWire.

This would be especially important to the Byrdes because Mel carried a lot of evidence of their crimes with him in a cookie jar. But Jason Bateman, who directed the episode, said that the gun Jonah used “was probably buckshot too, so the cookie jar went down as well. There’s a lot of spray on that.”

So, knowing that the Byrdes survive the “Ozark” series finale, where does Mundy see them going next? How does he picture the Byrde family five years after the events of Season 4?

“[The Byrdes] run to the Midwest, and in some ways, they’re going to have the political clout to dictate national politics,” Mundy revealed.

This is unsurprising in the least. Part of the reason the Byrdes survived while someone like Ruth (Julia Garner) bit the dust is to show how the world caters to unfair and corrupt people.

Could We See This Five-Year Time Jump on an ‘Ozark’ Spinoff?

Mundy, Bateman, and the others also revealed whether there are plans for more “Ozark” content in the future. Unfortunately, the answer seems to lean toward no. For the time being, anyway.

“There’s no plan at the moment for there to be a movie,” Mundy explained. However, there could be hope in the distant future. “It’s going to really sink in soon that we’re not working together anymore. And there’s a sadness in that. So, I don’t think any of us would ever say no to anything, but there’s no [follow-up] being written. I know that.”

In Bateman’s mind, however, bringing the show back would involve bringing back specific people. “It would have to be something that would allow for ghosts because we’ve got a lot of them we’d want back,” he said.

If we’re talking literal ghosts, does that mean that “Better Call Ruth” could become a reality after all? One can hope.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Catches Up With Costars and Jimmy Kimmel at Netflix Panel

“Ozark” star Julia Garner caught up with her fellow costars and late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel during Netflix’s FYSEE event. FYSEE is a Netflix exhibition designed to showcase their top shows during the Emmys voting season. Nominations will be announced on July 12, but before then, potential voters can interact with the cast of various shows through panels, Q&As, and performances.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Ozark's Jason Bateman Reveals Where He Thinks Wendy and Marty Byrde Are Now

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. As far as Jason Bateman is concerned, Ozark went out on a good note. All four of the Byrde family members—Marty (Bateman), Wendy (Laura Linney), Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and Jonah (Skylar Gaertner)—made it out alive in Ozark's season four finale, an ending that truly nobody saw coming. After all, the Byrdes had been tangled up in cartel fights, undercover operations and drug deals gone awry.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Adam Rothenberg
Person
Jason Bateman
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Dazzles in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly made a rare red carpet appearance during Paramount's upfront presentation at New York's Carnegie Hall on May 17. Reilly was joined by her on-screen father, Kevin Costner, to help promote the upcoming fifth season of Yellowstone. She also gushed about the new prequel, 1932, which will star Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Ozark#The Byrde Family
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Is Len Cariou Leaving After Henry’s Bad Medical News?

It’s been a tough stretch for Blue Bloods star Len Cariou and his character, Henry Reagan, after getting some bad medical news. In a recent episode, Henry finds out that he’s got prostate cancer. That’s never good news at all and it set some people to start speculating. Is Cariou, who has been on the show since Season 1, about to leave? His appearance at the Reagan family dinner table is usually a must-see event.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Former ‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Shows Off New Look at Special Event Honoring Betty White

Pauley Perrette, the beloved former NCIS star, showed off a bright, sunflower sort of look to honor the memory of late Betty White and her work with animals. Perrette, aka Abby Sciuto on NCIS, attended the Beastly Ball fundraiser for the Los Angeles Zoo. And it’s probably not a surprise that White, given her love of animals, was a huge supporter of the zoo since its creation 55 years ago. Perrette continues to be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

The Real Reason Meg Ryan Didn't Return For "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Top Gun: Maverick" leans on nostalgia for the original '80s action fave, writing a new chapter of the high-flying story while also bringing back some of the stars of the original movie, like Tom Cruise in the title role and Val Kilmer's Iceman. There are definitely a few familiar faces who are missing, including Meg Ryan, who played Carole Bradshaw in the first "Top Gun." Since Carole and Goose's son Rooster is one of the main characters in the sequel, it seems a little odd that she's not in the movie, but the plot does offer a brief explanation.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Netflix
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: What Is Ryan Long’s Level of Education?

Ryan Long, who made quite a name for himself on “Jeopardy!” has officially ended his career on the show after winning 16 games. Although some may call him a brainiac, he surprisingly doesn’t hold a college degree. In fact, Long, who says he has a “storage locker” for a brain, only completed one year of community college, per Axios.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Former ‘Chicago PD’ Actor Ryan Carr Arrested: Report

Ryan Carr, a Hollywood stuntman, acting teacher, and former “Chicago PD” actor, was reportedly arrested on charges of sexual battery of a minor, rape, and sexual assault. According to CBS Tallahassee, “Chicago PD” actor Ryan Carr was arrested after a complaint revealed he was providing alcohol and drugs to a minor. This was in order to coerce her into having sexual relations with him. The victim was notably a student of his at the Young Actors Conservatory in Thomasville, Georgia.
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

Magnum Eyes New NBC Home (Report)

Click here to read the full article. Get the paddles, because Magnum P.I. just might have a pulse. Three weeks after CBS unceremoniously cancelled the island drama — and barely a week after TVLine first told you that lead producer Universal TV was shopping the series — there is a report that some combination of NBC and USA Network might offer Thomas a new place to hang his floral shirts. Our sister site Deadline is hearing that one scenario has NBC offering Magnum P.I. Season 5 a home, while sister cabler USA Network reruns the four previous seasons. One sticky wicket in the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Losing Big Star for Season 22

The Law & Order revival just lost a major star days after the Season 21 finale. Deadline confirmed Thursday that series star Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, will not return for Season 22 of NBC's revival of the police procedural. The actor originally appeared in...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Has Jack Reagan Been Gone for So Long?

Blue Bloods has long centered around some core characters within the New York City Law Enforcement-focused family, the Reagans. However, while some of the players on the hit CBS television drama series may be the bigger part of the focus, each member of the Reagan family is hugely important. So, when someone doesn’t make an appearance on screen for a bit of time, fans begin to wonder: where did they go?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: These Characters Died in Season 9

Dick Wolf, creator of the One Chicago, Law & Order, and FBI universes, didn’t become a titan of television by accident. On the contrary, for more than 20 years, the legendary producer has kept a close eye on all of his series and the desires of his fanbase. It’s this dedication to his creations and their viewers that has allowed him to stay on top.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

472K+
Followers
51K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy