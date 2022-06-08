ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

Penn State Great Valley Names Interim Chancellor

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXOiJ_0g4IRpPa00
Colin Neill.Image via Penn State Great Valley.

Colin Neill, professor of software and systems engineering and director of engineering programs at Penn State Great Valley, has been named the school’s interim chancellor, dean, and chief academic officer.

He will take over for James Nemes, who will retire on July 1.

Neill has served as director of engineering programs for over a decade, overseeing the division’s portfolio of graduate degree programs delivered both in residence and online. During that time, the division has added master’s degree programs in data analytics and artificial intelligence, and enrollment in all the division’s programs has grown by more than 100 percent.

Neill also serves as chair of the university’s steering committee for Empowering Through Digital Innovation and as a member of the World Campus Program Optimization Steering Committee.  

Neill teaches a wide range of software and systems engineering courses in system design and architecture, project management, and systems thinking. During his time at Great Valley, he has won campus awards for distinguished research, distinguished service, and teaching excellence.

Before joining Penn State, Neill worked on time- and mission-critical system modeling and design and manufacturing systems and production management. He is a senior member of the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers), the world’s largest technical professional organization for the advancement of technology, and a member of INCOSE (International Council on Systems Engineering). He also serves as associate editor-in-chief of the peer-reviewed journal Innovations in Systems and Software Engineering.

Learn more about Penn State Great Valley.

Image via Penn State Great Valley.

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

PSU Grad from West Chester Among Those Advocating for Continued State Funding for Their Alma Mater

West Chester native Erin Boas, a recent Penn State graduate, is among the alumni who are advocating for continued state funding for their alma mater, reports Penn State News. “There are so many different ways in which Penn State shapes and changes students’ lives and alumni’s lives,” said Boas, a past president of the University Park Undergraduate Association and a graduate of the College of the Liberal Arts.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Valley Forge Military Academy Graduates Class of 2022

With the traditional tossing of their covers, these 36 VFMA graduates will go on to colleges such as MIT, Syracuse, the Merchant Marine Academy, among other prestigious universities. Valley Forge Military Academy has awarded 36 Cadets with their high school diplomas as part of the 94th annual commencement ceremony. The...
VALLEY FORGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malvern, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Malvern, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leadership: Dr. Jon Jay DeTemple, President, Harcum College

Dr. Jon Jay DeTemple Presiding at Harcum College's 2022 Commencement last month. Dr. Jon Jay DeTemple, the President of Harcum College, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in government housing near Binghamton, N.Y.; his fondest memories of his blue-collar upbringing; playing multiple sports in high school; using football as a vehicle to attend Cornell; and giving up the sport in between his sophomore and junior years because he had found the “world’s greatest job.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Engineering#Electrical Engineering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Education
wdac.com

Investigation At Lancaster County School District Completed

LANDISVILLE – Lancaster County’s Hempfield School District has completed its fact-finding portion of an investigation into a drag show event held at the high school on April 25th. It found building administrators were aware of the event and the school’s Gay Sexuality Alliance Club advisors received approval to hold the event. The event was publicized at the high school via Schoology posts to club members and school-wide announcements. There were principals in the building when guests arrived. There was a lack of professional judgment in allowing the guests to continue to the event, as they were dressed inappropriately for a school setting. Some corrective actions include review and enforce adherence to current policies and procedures with tightened internal controls and accountability. Also ensure proper administrator supervision in the building when student extracurricular events and activities are occurring. The district is limited in what it can share publicly about investigations involving students and staff, and cannot share the details of any disciplinary action due to an employee’s right to privacy. You can read the district’s complete statement by clicking on the picture below.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy