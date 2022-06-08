ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Jeopardy!’ Ken Jennings Offers Hilarious Take on Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LcJ0V_0g4IRom500

“Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings, like millions of others, decided to see “Top Gun: Maverick” this weekend on the big screen.

After he watched the film, Ken Jennings took to Twitter with his thoughts. Only, he didn’t comment on the incredible action sequences or emotional performances from Tom Cruise and others. Instead, Jennings highlighted a very specific moment from his experience that kinda related to the film.

Moviegoers who frequent AMC might recall that Nicole Kidman has done a lot of promotional work for the theater chain. Anytime you go to see a movie at AMC, you generally watch a one-minute video of her discussing all the great features of the theater. Then it cuts to your film.

But for “Top Gun: Maverick,” Kidman’s message is followed up by a message from Tom Cruise about the making of the film. Ken Jennings found this situation hilarious since the two used to be married and have since divorced.

“If you see Top Gun at AMC, Nicole Kidman and then Tom Cruise individually welcome you to the theater in turn. Real ‘child of divorce’ vibes,” Jennings wrote in his initial post. He followed it up with a tweet that read, “NICOLE: Dazzling images on a huge silver screen. TOM: Real pilots, real F-18s. ME: Can we order pizza? Mom lets us order pizza.”

Many fans took to the comments of Ken Jennings’ post to agree with his analysis. “I went with a friend who had already seen the movie and she said, ‘just warning you that it gets weird before the movie starts’ and this is what she was talking about,” one person wrote.

Another fan joked, “‘Mom and Dad don’t love each other anymore, but we will always love the movies.'”

“I audibly chuckled in the theater when Tom came on immediately after,” someone else said.

Ken Jennings Shares His ‘New Favorite ‘Jeopardy!’ Thing’ on Twitter

When he’s not roasting Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, Ken Jennings can commonly be found talking about “Jeopardy!”. Most recently, the host and legend congratulated super champ, Ryan Long, on his incredible 16-day run.

Long’s streak came to an end this week. And to commemorate his experience, the champ wrote an emotional reflection letter about his time on the show. Ken Jennings shared Long’s letter on Twitter and wrote, “These essays from departing super champs are my favorite new @Jeopardy thing.”

It’s easy for reading these essays to be Jennings’ “new thing” when we’ve had so many super champs this season. Starting with Matt Amodio, who won 38 games, to Amy Schneider, who won 40. Most recently, we watched Mattea Roach’s 23-day streak, and now Long’s 16-day run.

After losing their streaks, many of these contestants wrote heartfelt messages reflecting on what their “Jeopardy!” experience meant to them. You can find them in the link below.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Jeopardy!’: Watch the Emotional Moment Champ Ryan Long Nearly Moves Mayim Bialik to Tears

It’s safe to say Mayim Bialik has had a series of ups and downs while hosting “Jeopardy.” Since taking her spot behind the podium, viewers have criticized her clothes and humor, and even the show’s producers wanted her to change her delivery. The TV star has held a strong poker face despite all of this. However, on Thursday’s episode, Bialik showed emotion after a contestant hit a nerve.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: What Is Ryan Long’s Level of Education?

Ryan Long, who made quite a name for himself on “Jeopardy!” has officially ended his career on the show after winning 16 games. Although some may call him a brainiac, he surprisingly doesn’t hold a college degree. In fact, Long, who says he has a “storage locker” for a brain, only completed one year of community college, per Axios.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Recalls Difficulty Working With This Actress

One of the greatest classic TV sitcoms is definitely Seinfeld and the cast had amazing rhythm and timing together except for this actress. The work between Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander is incredible. Yet there was one actress who was a recurring character that simply did not work out too well. Alexander played George Costanza and his fiance’ Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg. To say that the chemistry wasn’t there would be an understatement.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Fury: Katie Holmes' 'Vengeful' Ex Relaunched War With Nicole Kidman? Top Gun Actor's Film Studio Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman shocked the world when they announced their decision to split in 2001 after being together for 11 years and sharing two children. Up to this day, the former lovebirds continue to confuse their avid followers since neither of them has addressed or revealed what exactly led to their revered Hollywood split.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Long
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Tom Cruise
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Reportedly Embarrassed About One Specific Detail In 'Top Gun: Maverick', Insider Spills

Say it ain't so!Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer spilled the beans that despite Tom Cruise's widespread reputation for doing his own complicated and dangerous stunts on set, the actor was not allowed to fly the F-18 Super Hornet in the highly anticipated action sequel. Cruise takes pride in his abilities as a stuntman as well as an performer of the arts. Previously calling himself an "aerobatic pilot," he once stated he's done "more aerial sequences than any other actor."However, the U.S. Navy was reportedly uncomfortable with allowing the Mission Impossible star to pilot the $70 million military aircraft without...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Gun#Amc
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Donna Douglas Reflected On How Fans Respond To Seeing Her in Public

The classic TV sitcom, “The Beverly Hillbillies” aired for nine successful seasons between 1962 and 1971, despite the harsh commentary of industry critics. At the center of “The Beverly Hillbillies” family was Donna Douglas’s character, Elly May Clampett. Douglas had a successful run on the CBS series and afterward found herself in real estate, before seeing success as a singer, speaker, and author. Before her death in 2015, Donna Douglas revealed some of the realities of her role as well as her life outside of “The Beverly Hillbillies.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

472K+
Followers
51K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy