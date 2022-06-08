ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

On This Day: Dolly Parton Goes No. 1 With Iconic ‘I Will Always Love You’ in 1974

By Jim Casey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago

Dolly Parton scored her third chart-topper as a solo artist when her iconic single, “I Will Always Love You,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on June 8, 1974. Dolly caught lightening in a bottle—not once, not twice, not thrice—four times with “I Will Always Love You,” but it all started in 1974.

Well, it actually started in 1972, when Dolly penned the tune. Of course, at that time, Dolly had been teaming with Porter Wagoner, who was her manager and duet partner. However, after seven years together as part of Porter’s roadshow and TV program, the East Tennessee native took her show solo in 1974. The split was less than amicable. Porter sued Dolly for $3 million, alleging breach of contract. The pair eventually settled out of court.

Dolly penned “I Will Always Love You” about her friendship with Porter in 1972, despite the future years of animosity that lay ahead (Dolly and Porter eventually reconciled before Porter’s death in 2007).

“I Will Always Love You” reached No. 1 on June 8, 1974, following in the chart-topping footsteps of previous single, “Jolene.” Dolly recently revealed that she wrote both tunes on the same day.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKsQR72HY0s

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dolly Parton – I Will Always Love You (Audio) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKsQR72HY0s)

Love Endures for Dolly

But 1974 would not be the last time that “I Will Always Love You” reached No. 1. But before we get to Dolly’s second recording of the song, it’s important to note that Elvis Presley was interested in recording the song in the 1970s. However, Elvis wanted 50 percent of the publishing rights, which Dolly refused to concede.

Dolly re-recorded the tune for her 1982 movie, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Once again, the tune topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Dolly became the first country artist to score a No. 1 single with the same song (Chubby Checkers topped the pop chart with “The Twist” in 1960 and 1962).

In 1992, Whitney Houston recorded a soaring version of the tune for the soundtrack to The Bodyguard. The single spent six weeks at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart. According to Forbes, Whitney’s cover made Dolly north of $10 million in royalties. And Dolly continues earning royalties today, because she owns the publishing rights to her tunes.

Three years later in 1995, Dolly teamed with Vince Gill to record the song as a duet. Their duet reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

“I recorded it twice myself, and it was the first time the same song has been number one by the same [country] artist,” said Dolly Parton to Country Weekly magazine in 1995. “The first time was in the early 1970s when I left Porter Wagoner’s show, which is basically why I wrote it. I wrote it for Porter as a goodbye song. Then I recorded it again on The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Of course, Whitney Houston had the worldwide major hit with it. She made us a few bucks on that so I could buy some more cheap wigs and jewelry [laughing]. Now it makes a perfect duet, two people parting ways and wishing each other well. Vince did such a beautiful job and I was so honored that he even wanted to sing it.”

“I Will Always Love You” reached No. 1 three different times, and earned Dolly more than $10 million. Now, that’s a successful song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1N8a_4EaJF0

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: I Will Always Love You (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1N8a_4EaJF0)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Outsider.com

WATCH: Carrie Underwood’s Sons Spotted ‘Breakdancing’ During Her Grand Ole Opry Performance

Carrie Underwood has a pair of break-dancers on her hands; her two sons were caught dancing at her Grand Ole Opry performance on June 7. Truly, the video is all kinds of adorable. The boys, Isaiah and Jacob, broke it down to their mother performing “I Told You So,” a Randy Travis classic. She also performed the song at the Grand Ole Opry when Randy Travis himself invited her to join in 2008.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Ron Howard Once Revealed That His Dad Helped Create Opie

Though Andy Taylor had the help of Aunt Bee and the rest of Mayberry in raising his son Opie, the main relationship in the classic TV series The Andy Griffith Show was that between father and son. Rather than the sitcom kids before and after him, Opie Taylor was the picture of respectfulness. He and his father had a warm and loving relationship, and Opie often looked to his father for wisdom and advice.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Revealed His Favorite Western Scene He Ever Filmed

John Wayne is known as the gritty, rugged cowboy who will go to any length, including putting his own life at risk, to save his town or those he loves. Though his catalog isn’t wall-to-wall action films, the movies for which he’s best known involve shootouts, chasing outlaws on horseback, and plenty of high-stakes stunts.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Porter Wagoner
Person
Dolly Parton
Outsider.com

WATCH: 11-Year Old ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Blows Judges Away, Earns Golden Buzzer

Judges for America’s Got Talent had no idea that Maddie Baez was in the audience as the summer reality talent show went through its opening auditions. But during a commercial break, Baez volunteered to sing. Her song choice was “Amazing Grace,” a hymn about salvation. This wisp of an 11-year-old started giving such a powerful rendition, all acapella, that Simon Cowell walked back into the auditorium to check out who was singing. He’d stepped away during the break to grab a drink. Meanwhile, as Maddie sang, Howie Mandell turned around and pointed.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

One ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Had a History as a Bank Robber

Deadliest Catch is one of the longest-running TV shows on Discovery. The crews of these boats face brutal conditions in an unforgiving environment. It takes a hard-edged person to complete that job. Some of these individuals have such a tough exterior that they find themselves on the wrong side of the law before or after their time on the fishing vessels.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Will Always Love You#On This Day#Friendship#Javascript
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ryan Long Reveals Plans for His $300K Winnings

Following the end of his “Jeopardy!” champion streak, Ryan Long reveals plans for his $300,000 game winnings. While speaking to USA Today, the “Jeopardy!” champion admits he hasn’t really thought too much about his ultimate plan for the money. “I’ve been telling people I just want to take my son fishing. That’s pretty much where I’m at. I’ve got to get a bunch of stuff figured out before I can even go kind of crazy. I just made my first ever appointment with an accountant today. I never had a need for an accountant, or a lawyer. Now, I’m looking into getting both, and it’s really trippy.”
HOBBIES
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’ Star Brandi Passante Teases New Show Appearance Featuring ‘Lots of Booze’

For all of you Storage Wars fans out there, we have a Brandi Passante sighting to tell you about and she’s talking about it, too. Actually, Passante took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to tell her followers some news. She’s going to be appearing on Spike’s Breezway Cocktail Hour that’ll have “lots of booze.” What in the world is all this about? Let’s take a look and see what Passante has going on in her world.
Outsider.com

Ron Howard Poses Key Question About ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ After Film’s Record-Breaking Success

Ron Howard hopped on the bandwagon to discuss the biggest film of the summer so far, “Top Gun: Maverick,” which has broken tons of records in under two weeks. “Top Gun: Maverick” now boasts the highest Memorial Weekend debut to date. It’s also Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing film, domestically, surpassing “War of the Worlds” in 2005. And ticket sales for the film dropped the lowest amount (29%) between its first and second weekend in theaters, for a film that earned over 100 million.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘One Chicago’: How the Dick Wolf Franchise Went From Boys’ Club to Women-Led Powerhouse

Viewers who tune into the One Chicago franchise of shows like Chicago Med are familiar with a lot of strong female characters. Tracy Spiridakos is one of those on Chicago P.D. Of course, when it comes to other franchises in the Wolf world, then we can look at Mariska Hargitay on Law & Order: SVU. The One Chicago franchise, though, has transformed from being led by men alone to women deeply involved.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Former ‘NCIS’ Star Emily Wickersham Debuts New Look: PHOTOS

Former NCIS star Emily Wickersham is having so much fun just being a new mom. But even in the most blissful of times, it’s cool to tweak your look. And Wickersham unveiled her new look Thursday via Instagram. She was wearing a sleeveless red and navy striped knit dress and posing in front of a red Land Cruiser. Get the idea her new look has something to do with red? It does. The NCIS ex is now rocking strawberry blonde locks.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

472K+
Followers
51K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy