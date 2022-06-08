Man arrested for firing at police with pregnant wife in car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man believed to be in his 30s is dead after a shooting in north Minneapolis Thursday evening, according to police. Just before 10 p.m., Minneapolis police officers responded to a Shotspotter alert that gunshots were fired in the area of the 1800 block of Sheridan Avenue North. As officers were arriving, they found out that a man had arrived at North Memorial Center suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died at the hospital. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can be submitted online, too. All tips are anonymous and a reward is possible. The shooting happened less than two hours after a deadly gas station shooting in Plymouth.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO