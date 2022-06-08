ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Madison Aquatic Center running smoothly

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Madison Aquatic Center has been up and running for just more than a week now and city officials say all is going smoothly so far. The Aquatic Center opened on May 28th for the first time since being closed in...

amazingmadison.com

Alex’s Lemonade Stand in Madison Saturday

Residents will have an opportunity to get some lemonade and help out a worthy cause on Saturday. As part of the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar taking place on the campus of Dakota State University in Madison, the group will be holding four different lemonade stands on Saturday. Students participating in HOBY will help raise money for childhood cancer research with an organization called Alex’s Lemonade Stand. In Madison, the lemonade stands will be located at KJAM, Dairy Queen, the Community Center, and Sunshine Foods from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The lemonade is free with free-will donations being accepted and all of the money will go toward childhood cancer research.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Giving everyone the chance to swim

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A program in Sioux Falls is making sure everyone has a chance to swim. This is the 10th year of the adaptive swim program, a curriculum design for kids with special needs to learn how to swim and feel comfortable around water while sharing the pool with others.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Another plane experiences rough landing at Sioux Falls airfield

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the third time in a month, an aircraft has had issues landing at the Sioux Falls airport. The latest incident took place around 4:45 p.m. Friday, according to Sioux Falls Regional Airport Executive Director Dan Letellier. A small single-engine plane clipped its wing on the runway while landing, then slid off the runway into the grass.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sfsimplified.com

Stuff to do: June 8-14

It's another great week of events in Sioux Falls, from outdoor movies to Pride fun to celebrating Flag Day. Check out some of your options here:. Catch a movie. There's an outdoor movie the 2nd Thursday of every month at Fawick Park, and tomorrow is "City Slickers." Get some ice cream from SDSU while you're there. Details here.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison, SD
Government
City
Madison, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bike and pedestrian barriers erected in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new pair of “protected spaces” has arisen in Sioux Falls, one in downtown and one near the outdoor campus, installed for the protection of pedestrians and cyclists. The first, a pedestrian ‘bump-out’ is installed at the northwest corner of 11th and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Leave your furry friends at home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Warmer weather is just around the corner. The Sioux Falls Police Department is reminding pet owners to leave your furry friends at home!. When it’s 85 outside, the inside of your car can become 119 degrees in 30 minutes. High temperatures can cause...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Regional jails panel will travel to three S.D. cities

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota legislators studying regional jails will visit Aberdeen, Sioux Falls and Vermillion later this year. Those choices will give the committee a chance to see Brown County’s proposal for a combined facility that would also help the South Dakota Department of Corrections relieve overcrowding at the state women’s prison in Pierre.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
ESPN 99.1

See a Green Porch Light in Sioux Falls? Here’s What it Means

Now that the weather is warm again, my wife and I have started going on frequent after- dark walks with our two hounds most nights to get some exercise for ourselves and our two very hyper-active Wire Fox Terriers. If they don't get a long walk each day, they don't sleep, which means we don't sleep.
amazingmadison.com

Northern Bull Riding Tour At Prairie Village Friday

An annual event is coming up on Friday at Prairie Village, just west of Madison. The annual Northern Bull Riding Tour will be going on at Prairie Village on Friday night. The Calcutta starts at 6:30 Friday night, with the bull riding to start at 7:00 p.m. Admission for the...
MADISON, SD
Hot 104.7

Locals Rave These Are The ‘Best Pancakes’ In Sioux Falls

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It helps you start your day and prepare your mind for the office. Arguably one of the best breakfast foods to eat is pancakes!. Pancakes with blueberries or chocolate chips can make your day that much sweeter! In fact, there’s a type of pancake for everyone to enjoy! But where can you find the best pancakes in Sioux Falls? According to new local reviews, one establishment stands out from the rest.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

City update with Mayor Paul TenHaken

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning to talk about the start of a second term, and what’s going on in the city. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Visitors Can Expect To See New Faces At The Sioux Falls Zoo

Spending a day at the zoo is always exciting for kids and their families. It's a chance to see tigers, bears, monkeys, and more exotic animals all in one spot. The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls strives to provide a great experience for its visitors every day no matter the season. This includes giving guests opportunities to visit new animal friends and fun interactive attractions. Pretty soon, the Great Plains Zoo will welcome a new face to its family as well as give some bears a new home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds accepting applications from college students as Fall Interns

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds is currently accepting applications from college students to serve as interns during the fall semester. Positions are available in his Washington, D.C. office and his state offices in Aberdeen, Rapid City, Pierre and Sioux Falls. Fall internships typically run from August to December, but dates can be tailored to specific schedules. Interns will receive a stipend, and the office works closely with all the universities to meet the criteria necessary for interns to receive college credit.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

The Latest Craze on South Dakota Highways? Hypermiling

With gas and diesel prices as high as they are, some people are doing just about everything they can to squeeze a few more miles out of a tank of gas. Maybe you're one of these Hyper-Milers or maybe you've been caught driving behind one of them either here in Sioux Falls or along I-90 or I-29 or one of our state highways. So, what is a hypermiler? Here you go.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Brookings girl finds tracer in car

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A girl in Brookings was going about her day when she found a tracking device under the hood of her car. This happened as her dad was looking at her car. “The car was at my house, my dad was working on it, we had...
BROOKINGS, SD
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Former Watertown Library Director banned from the facility for an additional 30 days (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown Library Board met today, and voted to extend a “no trespass order” against former Library Director DeDe Whitman for an additional 30 days. Speaking to the board via telephone, Whitman said she’s been going through some difficult times personally, including a divorce, then went on to say proper policy was not followed in issuing the order that bans her from the building where she was once in charge….
WATERTOWN, SD
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, ranking the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Human-caused fire; dumped carp; Volga graffiti

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Officials say a fire at an abandoned building in Meade County may have been intentionally set. Authorities in Brookings County are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

