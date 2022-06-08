ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

More Storms Ahead for Most of Alabama

weisradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorm fronts continued to dump heavy rain on parts of the state Wednesday morning – and more severe weather will be possible later today. At this point – flooding is the immediate concern with slow-moving storms dumping heavy rainfall across much of Alabama – prompting several flash flood warnings in various...

weisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecitymenus.com

UPDATED: A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader!. Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville,...
CARROLLTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Talladega, AL
City
Gadsden, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Guntersville, AL
City
Fayette, AL
City
Mountain Brook, AL
State
Alabama State
County
Cherokee County, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cherokee County, AL
Government
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s most reliable number for tracking COVID is creeping up

Nearly every metric used to track COVID in Alabama currently points towards a rise in community transmission in the state, but there’s a problem. Many of those numbers, long used to gauge where Alabama stood in its fight against the virus, just aren’t that useful anymore, according to healthcare leaders in the state. The rise of at-home COVID testing means those old case and positivity rates metrics are far less useful or reliable than they used to be.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Juneteenth in Alabama: Celebrations planned across the state

Juneteenth is a holiday that seems to get a little more joyous across Alabama every year, and judging from the ever-increasing number of public celebrations. 2022 continues the trend. A Juneteenth Celebration Guide published by the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute starts with a quick summary of the concept: Though President...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Central Alabama#Severe Weather#Chilton#The Burger Shack#Ema
Alabama Now

Head-on collision with tractor-trailer kills Alabama man

An Alabama man was killed Friday in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer, state police said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:55 p.m. Friday and claimed the life of an Enterprise man. Jadakis T. McKinney, 20, was fatally injured when the 2016 Hyundai Sonata he was driving collided head-on...
ENTERPRISE, AL
AL.com

Group traveled from Texas to Alabama to steal vehicles, police say

Six people are behind bars after authorities say they traveled from Texas to Alabama to steal vehicles. Moody police said the six Texas residents were attempting to steal more than a half dozen vehicles from a car lot Thursday morning. Detectives later determined the group had traveled from the Houston area to Moody with the specific goal of stealing vehicles and taking them back to Texas.
MOODY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
AL.com

Medical marijuana, Jay Barker, alligators: Down in Alabama

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission met yesterday in Montgomery, and the updated timeline has medical-marijuana products available as early as next spring. Former University of Alabama quarterback Jay Barker has received a sentence of probation for reckless endangerment for an incident that involved his wife, country singer Sara Evans. You...
mynwapaper.com

County Road 11 newest Rebuild Alabama project

The $200,000 project is actually being divided into three stages, including digging out the base failures due to wear-and-tear through the years from larger vehicles going to and from the Joint Armed Forces Reserve Center. The second stage will be applying chip seal over those areas, with the third and...
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Statement on Gadsden Shooting

ETOWAH COUNTY – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Thursday, June 9, at the request of the Gadsden Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting. An individual was attempting to make forcible entry into a marked Rainbow City patrol vehicle at which point a School Resource Officer (SRO) with the Rainbow City Police Department attempted to stop the subject. The subject, identified as Robert Tyler White, 32, of Bunnlevel, N.C., resisted and attempted to take the officer’s firearm. Additional officers from the Gadsden Police Department responded to the scene to provide assistance. White was injured by gunfire and was pronounced deceased.
wvtm13.com

Gov. Ivey announces new jobs at Prattville plant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Ivey has announced that James Hardie manufacturing will add jobs at their Prattville facility. James Hardie plans to hire 200 additional workers at the Prattville plant where it produces high-performance fiber cement building products. "This significant expansion project shows the world that another world-class company...
PRATTVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy