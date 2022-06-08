More Storms Ahead for Most of Alabama

Storm fronts continued to dump heavy rain on parts of the state Wednesday morning – and more severe weather will be possible later today. At this point – flooding is the immediate concern with slow-moving storms dumping heavy rainfall across much of Alabama – prompting several flash flood warnings in various...
The so-called longest days of 2022 are upon us. The summer solstice is June 21, and the amount of daylight will grow each day until then. After June 21 the days will begin to get shorter again as far as the minutes of daylight go. Right now Alabama is in...
Stay weather aware for today and Friday as we expect severe weather for our area. Click here for the outlook which includes details on the threats, timeline, and regions that could be impacted. This active weather also brings the concern of flooding. Flood Watch Info. The National Weather Service in...
Nearly every metric used to track COVID in Alabama currently points towards a rise in community transmission in the state, but there’s a problem. Many of those numbers, long used to gauge where Alabama stood in its fight against the virus, just aren’t that useful anymore, according to healthcare leaders in the state. The rise of at-home COVID testing means those old case and positivity rates metrics are far less useful or reliable than they used to be.
Juneteenth is a holiday that seems to get a little more joyous across Alabama every year, and judging from the ever-increasing number of public celebrations. 2022 continues the trend. A Juneteenth Celebration Guide published by the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute starts with a quick summary of the concept: Though President...
An Alabama man was killed Friday in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer, state police said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:55 p.m. Friday and claimed the life of an Enterprise man. Jadakis T. McKinney, 20, was fatally injured when the 2016 Hyundai Sonata he was driving collided head-on...
A Cherokee County (Alabama) man accused of attempted robbery in Alabama, is now facing charges of attempted robbery in Georgia. Floyd County Police report that they have filed charges against 38 year old Jason Dewayne Dean, in connection with a May 6th attempted robbery at a Dollar General store in Coosa.
Six people are behind bars after authorities say they traveled from Texas to Alabama to steal vehicles. Moody police said the six Texas residents were attempting to steal more than a half dozen vehicles from a car lot Thursday morning. Detectives later determined the group had traveled from the Houston area to Moody with the specific goal of stealing vehicles and taking them back to Texas.
The columnists are coming. My peeps, my ilk. Brothers and sisters from across the print world, presumably, on the way to Birmingham for the convention of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists. I wanna welcome them with tea-sweet Southern hospitality. And I wanna tell them to get the hell out.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama is ranked near the top of the list when it comes to workers, particularly Baby Boomers, leaving their jobs due to the great resignation – spurred by the pandemic. “They either didn’t want to put up with any mask mandates or they didn’t want to subject themselves to be exposed […]
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission met yesterday in Montgomery, and the updated timeline has medical-marijuana products available as early as next spring. Former University of Alabama quarterback Jay Barker has received a sentence of probation for reckless endangerment for an incident that involved his wife, country singer Sara Evans. You...
The $200,000 project is actually being divided into three stages, including digging out the base failures due to wear-and-tear through the years from larger vehicles going to and from the Joint Armed Forces Reserve Center. The second stage will be applying chip seal over those areas, with the third and...
A Mississippi police officer killed in the line of duty Thursday was from Alabama. Meridian Officer Kennis Croom was shot to death about 5:30 p.m. while responding to a domestic violence call in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue, Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler told The Meridian Star. A woman, whose identity has not been released, was also found dead at the scene.
ETOWAH COUNTY – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Thursday, June 9, at the request of the Gadsden Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting. An individual was attempting to make forcible entry into a marked Rainbow City patrol vehicle at which point a School Resource Officer (SRO) with the Rainbow City Police Department attempted to stop the subject. The subject, identified as Robert Tyler White, 32, of Bunnlevel, N.C., resisted and attempted to take the officer’s firearm. Additional officers from the Gadsden Police Department responded to the scene to provide assistance. White was injured by gunfire and was pronounced deceased.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has released its fish consumption advisories for 2022. The advisories alert the public as to the “species of fish in which waterbodies may present an elevated health hazard,” ADPH said. “Unfortunately, certain toxic chemicals have been found in some lakes and rivers...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Ivey has announced that James Hardie manufacturing will add jobs at their Prattville facility. James Hardie plans to hire 200 additional workers at the Prattville plant where it produces high-performance fiber cement building products. "This significant expansion project shows the world that another world-class company...
DIXONS MILLS, Ala. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into bomb threats targeting various Alabama Department of Transportation offices and employees. The initial threat was made in an email Monday demanding that the DOT leave a rural Alabama family and their 120-acre homestead alone. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has more in the video above.
