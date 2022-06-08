More Storms Ahead for Most of Alabama

Nearly every metric used to track COVID in Alabama currently points towards a rise in community transmission in the state, but there’s a problem. Many of those numbers, long used to gauge where Alabama stood in its fight against the virus, just aren’t that useful anymore, according to healthcare leaders in the state. The rise of at-home COVID testing means those old case and positivity rates metrics are far less useful or reliable than they used to be.

