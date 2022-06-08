ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

One Stop Hair opens at 3017 Independence Blvd

By admin
northeastnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Stop Hair and Beauty Supplies opened on June 4, 2022, with a ribbon cutting at the shop, located...

northeastnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
tonyskansascity.com

New KCI BBQ Competition Is An Insult

Insider recently shared a reality check and a great question with TKC . . . "What established restaurant would submit to a public tryout in order to get a measly one-year contract??? This is a bad joke and another sign that the airport isn't delivering on what was promised." To...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Business
City
Independence, MO
Independence, MO
Business
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Business
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
plattecountylandmark.com

Mahomes-owned Whataburger restaurants on the way

First Watch location is also coming to Platte County. Two Whataburger restaurants are scheduled to open in Platte County in 2023. And yes, those two locations will be owned by the Whataburger franchise that includes Patrick Mahomes, star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. There is earth-moving activity at the...
KANSAS CITY, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Cocina 47 Scorched But Country Club Plaza Probably Not Saved

Tonight locals are gloating over a temporary victory against developers and the continued demise of Kansas City's greatest entertainment district. Here's part of the story . . . The City Plan Commission unanimously agreed against recommending development plan approval for Cocina 47. The developer, Overland Park-based Drake Development LLC, proposes...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Hair#Beauty Supplies
tonyskansascity.com

Clay Chastain Warns: New KCI Is Just A Big, Ugly Parking Lot

Kansas City's foremost transit activist offers his perspective on this town's biggest construction project and how it might be looking backward instead of forward. Given that he's the only guy to ever win a citywide light rail vote, his comments are worth considering:. Clay Chastain: "Here we go again with...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kansascitymag.com

11 Things To Do This Weekend In KC: June 9-12 2022

Sugar Creek, a small town just north of Independence, celebrates Slavic culture in a big way with its annual Sugar Creek Slavic Festival. This year is the 35th anniversary of the tradition, which is a two-day celebration of Slavic heritage with foods like sarma, kolache and kielbasa, and performances of kolo or polka. There will be traditional dance groups like Ukraine Dancers and Sugar Creek Ethnic Dance Troupe alongside musical groups like the Brian McCarty Band and the Baric Brothers. Toast with a shot of Slivovitz and watch a cabbage roll contest—which you’ll just have to see.
KANSAS CITY, MO
progressivegrocer.com

Balls Food Stores COO Extols SNAP for Helping Local Community Members

Mike Beal, COO of Kansas City, Kan.-based Balls Food Stores, testified June 8 in support of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in a hearing held by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture on behalf of the National Grocers Association (NGA), the Washington, D.C.-based trade association representing the independent sector of the supermarket industry.
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
mykdkd.com

Warsaw Postpones 2022 Fireworks Show

Fireworks at Drake Harbor on July 2nd have been cancelled due to the inability of the pyrotechnic company to be able to set off the displays. City Administrator Randy Pogue stated, “This will be the first year that the City of Warsaw has totally sponsored the fireworks and we are sorry that they will not occur on the July 4th holiday weekend. Instead of totally cancelling the event, the City of Warsaw has contracted with another pyrotechnic company to still provide an opportunity for area residence and visitors to participate in the outdoor experience at Drake Harbor on Friday, August 5th, this will coincide with the annual Benton County BBQ Festival. “
WARSAW, MO
tonyskansascity.com

FIVE BUCK PER GALLON GAS IS NIGH IN KANSAS CITY!!!

Here's just a bit of shouting for emphasis . . . FIVE DOLLARS PER GALLON GAS IN KANSAS CITY IS NOW INEVITABLE AND THREATENS THE LOCAL ECONOMY!!!. In the aftermath of Memorial Day weekend it seems that gas prices are already on their way to the moon with very little holding back the inflationary surge.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Independence couple spends 49th wedding anniversary cleaning up storm damage

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - People all around Independence were busy picking up the pieces after a severe thunderstorm early Wednesday morning. The neighborhood near Elsea Smith Road bore the brunt of the wrath of Mother Nature. At one home, a portion of the roof was torn off and smashed to bits. Down the road a tarp covered several holes on the roof.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Tornado strikes KC around 1:30 am

Last night I announced that I am retiring from my TV career on December 1, 2022. It was a very heavy, deeply emotional day. After the 10 p.m. newscast we were tracking a raging line of thunderstorm crossing the Nebraska/Kansas border north of Manhattan, Kansas. A Severe T-Storm Watch was issued for the KC metro area during the 10 p.m. newscast on KSHB-41. A line of thunderstorms approached KC at 1 a.m. Let's take a look:
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy