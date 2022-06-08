Obituary Notices – June 8, 2022

Pierce County announcement. The northeast side of Swan Creek Park will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 13-16 and June 21-24 while Pierce County crews remove gravel from a sediment pond. The park’s parking lot near the Pioneer Way East and Waller Road East intersection will be...
Historic Fort Steilacoom announcement. Come see us! Historic Fort Steilacoom museum in the city of Lakewood will be open on the first and third Sundays of the month during summer. Whether you’re one person or you bring an entire family, you can learn about daily life in the 1850’s.
Submitted by JMarie Johnson-Kola & Puyallup Community Foundation. On Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Pioneer Park in Downtown Puyallup. We are excited to announce this excellent opportunity for our community to come together for the well-being of all of us! Come meet someone new, share your story, hear their story, realize we are in this together, and we need one another!
A Clover Park School District story. Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Lake Louise Elementary School paraeducator KC Simpson. KC has been with the district for 28 years. After relocating from Hawaii, KC noticed a change in her young daughter who was adapting to a new environment at Lake City Elementary School. KC began volunteering at school to support her daughter emotionally and connect with teachers but soon found herself becoming an integral part of the Lake City family. She then became a paraeducator for Lake City for 12 years before transitioning to Lake Louise in 2006.
Submitted by Greg Alderete. Paul Loveless has approved the use of toxic Glufosinate Ammonium as the sole method of weed eradication throughout the town of Steilacooms public areas. I first noticed this at the Chambers Street entrance to the Farrells marsh. So this poisonous chemical is leaching into the freshwater...
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. There are two community-specific changes that are happening in the 6th District. I mentioned above the Old Parkland School. For those that haven’t followed Facebook, or any of the local media stories, the building stands at the corner of Pacific Ave (SR7) and 121st Street in Parkland. It is on the Historic Registry for Pierce County, and it is privately owned by Pacific Lutheran University. Recently, the community was made aware of a proposed demolition of the school to build two apartment complexes. Many in the community reached out to me to understand what happened.
I like this description of the musical Ragtime “racism, poverty and trashed dreams are all elements in the overlapping stories of an affluent Wasp family, a black piano player who is denied justice, and a Latvian Jewish immigrant artist turned movie pioneer.” I would like to point out we have made great strides in social justice over the last one hundred and twenty years, but unfortunately, “stride” remains a piano musical term connected to the piano and ragtime/jazz and not to real life living.
Submitted by Diane Formoso. Caring for Kids is working every day to make a difference in the lives of our kids in need. Last month was busy with our garage sale and Open House. Both of the events took a lot of preparation, but they were very successful. This year,...
The other day, my husband brought me back to a place I hadn’t seen in a long time. Kind of a secret garden with lots of treasure to discover. Floral treasure, art jewels. A place that is like an oasis close to the center of a busy town. Its entrance is well-marked, yet doesn’t betray how much beauty lies beyond.
University Place School District announcement. Join us for the third annual CHS Senior Car Tour on Saturday, June 11 from 10 AM to 12 PM to recognize our seniors for their outstanding work and perseverance. Our graduates will start at CHS by the pool and drive through the community following the map below. We hope parents, staff and community will help “line the route” and cheer them on.
City of Tacoma announcement. “After nearly seven years of service on the City Council, I have made the decision to resign and focus my efforts on a new career opportunity and my family. June 22 will be my last day on the City Council. At the end of June, I will begin a new role with Comcast as Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs in Washington. I am excited for this opportunity, but leaving the Council is a tough decision for me, and not one I take lightly. Tacoma, you have entrusted me to make decisions, advocate and work on your behalf. It has truly been an honor and privilege to serve you. As I reflect on my service, I feel a sense of pride and gratitude for what we have accomplished together. I also know there are many challenges and opportunities ahead. While I may not be on the City Council, I remain steadfast in my commitment and care for our community. Thank you, Tacoma.”
Submitted by Walter Neary. I had the pleasure of being quoted recently in a story by The News Tribune related to the main branch of the Lakewood library. There are clearly a lot of people who want to save the current library building. In order to understand how to move the Pierce County Library System, we need to understand that the Pierce County Library System is the least accountable taxing authority and government in this area.
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on June 13 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here.
Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator's June 10 report to the Town Council by clicking here.
Pierce Transit announcement. Beginning with the June 13, 2022 Board of Commissioners meeting, and in keeping with new Washington State guidance, Pierce Transit will reinstate the practice of holding Board and Committee meetings in person. Meetings will take place at the Pierce Transit Training Center, 3720 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA. The board room will be open 30 minutes before each meeting’s scheduled start time. Specific information on future Board and Committee meetings will be available at PierceTransit.org.
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting on Monday, June 13, at 6 p.m. It will be held in-person and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. Individuals can attend in-person at the district’s Student Services Center (10903 Gravelly Lake Drive...
Tacoma, Washington – InvestmentNews has recognized Ali Criss as a 2022 40 Under 40 honoree. Ali Criss was chosen from a pool of more than 600 nominees by a panel of reporters, editors and other representatives of InvestmentNews, earning a spot on the final list of 40 talented individuals.
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Some of you have asked about COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5. We will have those doses at our vaccine events after they receive FDA, CDC and Western States authorization. We will post information on social media when they are available. The FDA meeting is scheduled for June 15.
Bates Technical College announcement. Tacoma, Wash. — A $20,000 grant from the Puyallup Tribe of Indians will help Bates Technical College students experiencing financial crisis stay in school. The donation to the Bates Technical College Foundation’s Emergency Assistance Program supports students who are most at risk of abandoning their...
Tacoma Urban League announcement. On Monday, June 13th, at 6:00PM, the Clover Park School District will be discussing the investigative findings against school board director Paul Wagemann. This meeting is open to the public and vital for community members to attend. This will be a space to express thoughts, opinions,...
