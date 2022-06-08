ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Cushty’ dining show loses Only Fools And Horses copyright battle

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJ270_0g4IPnxm00

A company set up by the creator of the TV sitcom Only Fools And Horses has won a High Court copyright fight with the operators of an “interactive theatrical dining experience”.

Shazam Productions, which was set up by writer John Sullivan, who died in 2011, had taken legal action against Only Fools The Dining Experience.

Lawyers representing Shazam alleged that the Only Fools The (cushty) Dining Experience show infringed copyright in the sitcom scripts and copyright in “each of the central characters” – and that marketing of the show had involved “passing off”.

Operators of the dining experience disputed Shazam’s claims.

I do not accept that the nature of Only Fools The (cushty) Dining Experience was so removed from Only Fools And Horses as to make it obvious that it was not associated with Only Fools And Horses

Judge John Kimbell, who heard arguments at a High Court hearing in London in March, ruled in favour of Shazam on Wednesday.

The judge said, in a written ruling published online, that Shazam’s claims for “copyright infringement and passing off” had succeeded.

He concluded that the character of Del Boy is a “literary work for the purposes of copyright law” and that each script used in Only Fools And Horses is a “dramatic work for the purposes of copyright law”.

“I do not accept that the nature of Only Fools The (cushty) Dining Experience was so removed from Only Fools And Horses as to make it obvious that it was not associated with Only Fools And Horses,” he said.

“The similarity in the dress and appearance of the characters in the publicity material for Only Fools The (cushty) Dining Experience, the use of the Only Fools domain name were, in my judgment, such that it was likely to cause causal observers to consider that the Only Fools The (cushty) Dining Experience show was officially authorised and associated with Only Fools and Horses.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BoYgy_0g4IPnxm00
One of a set stamps marking the 40th anniversary year of Only Fools and Horses (Royal Mail/PA) (PA Media)

Lawyers had asked the judge to watch three episodes of Only Fools And Horses before delivering his ruling.

They said he had been given a boxed set of the sitcom and asked to look at episodes called Big Brother – the first episode – Yuppy Love and Little Problems as part of his deliberations.

The judge heard that the dining experience show was a “part-scripted, part-improvised” dramatic performance and featured central characters from the sitcom – Del Boy, Rodney, Uncle Albert, Marlene, Cassandra, Boycie, Trigger and DCI Roy Slater.

Lawyers representing Shazam said the characters had the “distinctive character traits conceived by John Sullivan” and used their “signature phrases and ways of speaking”.

Operators of the dining experience show contended that their use of the characters and materials from the sitcom did not amount to material that could be protected by copyright.

They denied “passing off” on the “footing” that their show would not be seen as connected with the owners of the intellectual property in the sitcom, but as an unofficial tribute show, and questioned whether Shazam, rather than the BBC, owned goodwill attached to the name Only Fools And Horses.

Del, of course, would be delighted and, being a sophisticated man of culture, would be particularly chuffed with being described as a ‘literary work’

Jim Sullivan, John Sullivan’s son and a director of Shazam, said: “My dad always believed in fairness and standing up for what’s right so I think he’d be very pleased with the result.

“Del, of course, would be delighted and, being a sophisticated man of culture, would be particularly chuffed with being described as a ‘literary work’.

“To him that would be very ‘mal de mer’, as they say in the Cote du Rhone.

“We are so very pleased with the court ruling today which makes it clear that copyright does actually mean something.

“This case was about protecting John Sullivan’s legacy and the integrity of his work.

“Only Fools And Horses did not just magically appear out of thin air overnight. It took my dad decades of personal experience, skill and hard graft to create and develop an imaginary world rich in memorable characters, dialogue, jokes, plots and history.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Only Fools And Horses#Copyright Infringement#Shazam Productions
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Marketing
newschain

Dan Ballard knows Northern Ireland have plenty to do to reach their goal

Dan Ballard admitted Northern Ireland are a long way off where they need to be to reach their goal of qualifying for Euro 2024. The 22-year-old defender scored his second Northern Ireland goal on Thursday night to offer hope of a late fightback against Kosovo but it was not to be as the match ended in a 3-2 defeat in Pristina.
SOCCER
newschain

EFL urges Derby administrators to prove the club can survive

The English Football League has urged Derby’s administrators to prove the club can survive after Chris Kirchner missed a deadline to show he had the cash to buy the Rams. American businessman Kirchner, who was named as the preferred bidder in April, was given until 5pm on Friday to show he was in a position to complete the deal.
SOCCER
newschain

New Zealand 481 for five at tea after Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell centuries

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell posted centuries as New Zealand piled the pressure on England on day two of the second Test at Trent Bridge. The fifth-wicket pair picked up where they left off on the first evening, with Mitchell making it back to back hundreds following his efforts at Lord’s and Blundell (106) making amends after falling four short in that game.
SPORTS
newschain

‘The game is never over’ warns Ben Earl ahead of Premiership semi-final

Ben Earl is still traumatised by Harlequins’ sensational comeback in last season’s Gallagher Premiership semi-finals. Earl will face the English champions at the same stage on Saturday, but this time it will be for Saracens following a year spent on loan at Bristol while his parent club campaigned in the Championship as punishment for persistent salary cap breaches.
RUGBY
newschain

Moeen Ali would ‘definitely’ play Test cricket for England in Pakistan

Moeen Ali has made it clear he would reverse his Test retirement to tour Pakistan later this year. Moeen called time on his Test career last September after 64 caps over seven years, but revealed in an interview with the PA news agency and The Guardian earlier this month that “the door was open” to a U-turn.
newschain

Liam Trevaskis leads by example to end Lancashire’s unbeaten record

Liam Trevaskis produced late heroics to guide Durham to a final-over victory against previously unbeaten Lancashire in their Vitality Blast clash. The home side appeared to be on the verge of their fourth successive defeat in their chase of 131 amid outstanding bowling from Richard Gleeson but Trevaskis blasted 16 runs from seven balls to steer his side over the line with three balls to spare.
SPORTS
newschain

George Ford inspires Leicester to win over Northampton to seal place in final

Leicester reached their first Gallagher Premiership final for nine years after George Ford inspired an intense 27-14 victory over Northampton at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. Tigers, who extended their unbeaten home record in English rugby’s flagship domestic competition to more than a year, were given a major examination by their east midlands rivals throughout an emotion-charged play-off with Ford scoring 22 points.
RUGBY
newschain

Government’s Rwanda plan ‘is not safe’, court told

The Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda is “not safe”, lawyers have told the High Court. Migrants due to be given a one-way ticket to the east African nation as part of Home Secretary Priti Patel’s bid to curb Channel crossings, as well as campaign groups and a union, have asked judges to block their upcoming deportation flight.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Lee Carsley wants England Under-21 players to keep improving

Boss Lee Carsley urged his England Under-21s to keep raising the bar after they thumped Kosovo. The Young Lions cruised to a 5-0 victory in Pristina on Friday with Cameron Archer grabbing a second-half brace. Keane Lewis-Potter’s first Under-21s goal, Anthony Gordon’s strike and Ilir Krasniqi’s own goal saw Carsley’s...
SPORTS
newschain

Captured British fighters ‘sentenced to death by pro-Russian court’

Two British soldiers who were captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels. Downing Street said the Government was “deeply concerned” about the sentences given to Aiden Aslin, 28 and Shaun Pinner, 48, who have been found guilty of taking action towards violent seizure of power at a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy