Sioux Falls City FC elite women’s soccer team playing inaugural season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A member of the South Dakota Coyote soccer team and the Sioux Falls City Football Club might get a chance to represent her country in the World Cup next year. USD Junior-to-Be Maliah Atkins has been called up to the Jamaican Senior National...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Not long ago Northern Colorado was a national championship contender in Division Two during their North Central Conference days and made the transition to Division One FCS around the same time as their then-league rivals at South Dakota State and North Dakota State.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Pierre Post 8 made a trip to Sioux Falls Wednesday night to take on Post 15 West at Harmodon Park. And it was worth the trip for Post 8 after also beating Spearfish 6-3 they went on to erase a 2-0 deficit and beat the home team 8-3 as Gary Nedved’s 2-run single gave them the lead.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former South Dakota Coyote men’s basketball head coach Todd Lee will be coaching again in Division One this upcoming season. Today ex-Rapid City Thrillers head coach Eric Musselman hired the Huron native to be his assistant and director of scouting at the University of Arkansas.
BROOKINGS and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Yesterday was a big day for a pair of state champion golfers. Olivia Sorlie of Canton held off a late charge by two players to win by one in the State A. This stellar tee shot on the par 3 17th was huge.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friday was the big day for students who participated in the 2022 Dakota News Now Media Camp. For the past week, the four high schoolers from across the Dakota News Now viewing area have been learning about the world of broadcast news and what it takes to get a newscast on the air.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are asking for assistance locating a missing child. The 6-year-old Akeer Awuol was last seen wearing a purple long sleeve shirt, red shorts, no shoes, and carrying a pink heart-shaped pillow on foot in southeast Sioux Falls, in the area of 33/Fernwood.
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A teen from Vermillion will be traveling to Alabama to participate in the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals. Mackenzie Brady will go to Mobile, Ala., on Monday, June 13, for the competition at the Mobile Civic Center Theater. Brady is one of 50 representatives competing for over $150,000 in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the third time in a month, an aircraft has had issues landing at the Sioux Falls airport. The latest incident took place around 4:45 p.m. Friday, according to Sioux Falls Regional Airport Executive Director Dan Letellier. A small single-engine plane clipped its wing on the runway while landing, then slid off the runway into the grass.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dell Rapids played great defense in the semi-finals of the State “B” High School Baseball Tournament, as Tad Tjaden gets the pick-off throw at first to stick for the out. The Sioux Falls Storm looked strong against the Iowa Barnstormers, as Carlos...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A program in Sioux Falls is making sure everyone has a chance to swim. This is the 10th year of the adaptive swim program, a curriculum design for kids with special needs to learn how to swim and feel comfortable around water while sharing the pool with others.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 25th annual festival of cultures takes places Saturday at Falls Park with the goal of taking attendees around the globe. Kadyn Wittman, the director of marketing for the Multi-Cultural Center in Sioux falls, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the event for the area.
UPDATE: June 9, 2022 - Quiet Riot and Judd Hoos just announced!. The planning and prep for the Buffalo Chip - Best Party Anywhere - is in full swing for 2022! Here's the concert lineup...so far with more updates and announcements soon:. Friday, August 5: Judd Hoos / Quiet Riot.
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It helps you start your day and prepare your mind for the office. Arguably one of the best breakfast foods to eat is pancakes!. Pancakes with blueberries or chocolate chips can make your day that much sweeter! In fact, there’s a type of pancake for everyone to enjoy! But where can you find the best pancakes in Sioux Falls? According to new local reviews, one establishment stands out from the rest.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ben Longley was brilliant and athletic, born to privilege, but not immune to mental illness and addiction. May was mental health awareness month, but Ben’s parents are sharing his story to keep the conversation going, in hopes of letting other families know they are not alone. The Longley’s frantically tried to help their college-aged son, having no idea of the difficult road ahead of them.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Republicans will be gathering for their state convention in less than two weeks. Ahead of the event, which will be held in Watertown, officials say fake accounts are registering to attend. On the event’s website, the standard delegate for Saturday Floor Access is charging $1 and the ticket provides insight to the issue.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Legends for Kids Clinics got started today with baseball and softball at the Sanford Fieldhouse and I’m not sure who had more more, the kids or their teacher Bert Blyleven. I had fun watching him interact with the boys and girls, sharing...
