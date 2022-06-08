ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls City FC elite women’s soccer team playing inaugural season

By Erik Thorstenson
dakotanewsnow.com
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls City...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

dakotanewsnow.com

SF West hosts Pierre in legion baseball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Pierre Post 8 made a trip to Sioux Falls Wednesday night to take on Post 15 West at Harmodon Park. And it was worth the trip for Post 8 after also beating Spearfish 6-3 they went on to erase a 2-0 deficit and beat the home team 8-3 as Gary Nedved’s 2-run single gave them the lead.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Former Coyote head coach Todd Lee hired as assistant at Arkansas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former South Dakota Coyote men’s basketball head coach Todd Lee will be coaching again in Division One this upcoming season. Today ex-Rapid City Thrillers head coach Eric Musselman hired the Huron native to be his assistant and director of scouting at the University of Arkansas.
RAPID CITY, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Pride prepares for 2022 festival, parade

Former Coyote head coach Todd Lee gets assistant job at Arkansas. Former Denver Bronco the latest to try and bring Bears back to glory of North Central Conference era. Ex-Denver Bronco Ed McCaffery At Hy Vee/Sanford Legends Football. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Encourages parents to give kids space to learn...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Dakota News Now media camp students star in their own newscast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friday was the big day for students who participated in the 2022 Dakota News Now Media Camp. For the past week, the four high schoolers from across the Dakota News Now viewing area have been learning about the world of broadcast news and what it takes to get a newscast on the air.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Missing child last seen in southeastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are asking for assistance locating a missing child. The 6-year-old Akeer Awuol was last seen wearing a purple long sleeve shirt, red shorts, no shoes, and carrying a pink heart-shaped pillow on foot in southeast Sioux Falls, in the area of 33/Fernwood.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Person
Gabe Nelson
dakotanewsnow.com

Vermillion teen travels to compete in national scholarship competition

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A teen from Vermillion will be traveling to Alabama to participate in the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals. Mackenzie Brady will go to Mobile, Ala., on Monday, June 13, for the competition at the Mobile Civic Center Theater. Brady is one of 50 representatives competing for over $150,000 in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022.
VERMILLION, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Another plane experiences rough landing at Sioux Falls airfield

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the third time in a month, an aircraft has had issues landing at the Sioux Falls airport. The latest incident took place around 4:45 p.m. Friday, according to Sioux Falls Regional Airport Executive Director Dan Letellier. A small single-engine plane clipped its wing on the runway while landing, then slid off the runway into the grass.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

June 8th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dell Rapids played great defense in the semi-finals of the State "B" High School Baseball Tournament, as Tad Tjaden gets the pick-off throw at first to stick for the out. The Sioux Falls Storm looked strong against the Iowa Barnstormers, as Carlos...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, ranking the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#All Rights Reserved#The Sioux Falls City#Dakota News
KELOLAND TV

Giving everyone the chance to swim

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A program in Sioux Falls is making sure everyone has a chance to swim. This is the 10th year of the adaptive swim program, a curriculum design for kids with special needs to learn how to swim and feel comfortable around water while sharing the pool with others.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Travel around the globe at the 25th annual festival of cultures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 25th annual festival of cultures takes places Saturday at Falls Park with the goal of taking attendees around the globe. Kadyn Wittman, the director of marketing for the Multi-Cultural Center in Sioux falls, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the event for the area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Locals Rave These Are The ‘Best Pancakes’ In Sioux Falls

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It helps you start your day and prepare your mind for the office. Arguably one of the best breakfast foods to eat is pancakes!. Pancakes with blueberries or chocolate chips can make your day that much sweeter! In fact, there’s a type of pancake for everyone to enjoy! But where can you find the best pancakes in Sioux Falls? According to new local reviews, one establishment stands out from the rest.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls family shares heartbreaking loss to mental illness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ben Longley was brilliant and athletic, born to privilege, but not immune to mental illness and addiction. May was mental health awareness month, but Ben’s parents are sharing his story to keep the conversation going, in hopes of letting other families know they are not alone. The Longley’s frantically tried to help their college-aged son, having no idea of the difficult road ahead of them.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota GOP state convention dealing with ‘fake registrations’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Republicans will be gathering for their state convention in less than two weeks. Ahead of the event, which will be held in Watertown, officials say fake accounts are registering to attend. On the event’s website, the standard delegate for Saturday Floor Access is charging $1 and the ticket provides insight to the issue.
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Blyleven enjoys working with kids at Legends Baseball Clinic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Legends for Kids Clinics got started today with baseball and softball at the Sanford Fieldhouse and I'm not sure who had more more, the kids or their teacher Bert Blyleven. I had fun watching him interact with the boys and girls, sharing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

