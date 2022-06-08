Church Farm School Graduates 33 Seniors Who Are ‘Passionate Leaders, Persistent in the Pursuit of Excellence’

Images via Church Farm School.

With Bibles and diplomas in hand, 33 seniors at Church Farm School recently bade farewell to the school where most of them have resided for the past four years.

The graduates will go on to pursue their dreams across the nation, from Claremont McKenna in California to the University of Miami in Florida, plus eight other states in between. A few students will continue the brotherhood after CFS: three students are attending the Rochester Institute of Technology, while Haverford College, Drexel University, Skidmore College, and Lehigh University will each gain two CFS graduates.

Other esteemed universities that will matriculate Griffins this fall include Columbia, Swarthmore, Northeastern, Dartmouth, and Vanderbilt. Josh Han will apply to schools in his native South Korea when their admissions season opens this winter. Collectively, the school’s 33 graduates received nearly $4 million in financial aid, with many receiving full or nearly full rides to college.

Temidayo Bambe with his mother. Images via Church Farm School.

The Class of 2022 entered as bright-eyed boys eager to expand their worldviews at a small, diverse boarding school and are leaving as mature young men, possessing the six characteristics the school endeavors to create in each of its scholars:

Curious and Passionate Learners

Compelling Communicators

Healthy in Mind, Body, and Spirit

Persistent in the Pursuit of Excellence

Ethical Agents for the Common Good

Committed to Global Responsibility

“I chose CFS because of its authenticity and fundamental core values. The opportunities and lessons at CFS allowed me to work alongside my brothers to pursue our dreams and fulfill our goals. From the students and teachers to the inspirational alumni, the uplifting camaraderie makes the Church Farm experience remarkable,” said Temidayo Bambe of Darby.

Bambe will head to Amherst, where he will pursue a degree in medicine. During his time at CFS, his talents have shone brightly as a member of Student Congress, the Honor Council, the Multicultural Club, the Student Ambassador Program, the Admission Ambassador Program, and as a varsity wrestler.