ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Church Farm School Graduates 33 Seniors Who Are ‘Passionate Leaders, Persistent in the Pursuit of Excellence’

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BzkHx_0g4IPBcI00
Images via Church Farm School.

With Bibles and diplomas in hand, 33 seniors at Church Farm School recently bade farewell to the school where most of them have resided for the past four years.

Images via Church Farm School.

The graduates will go on to pursue their dreams across the nation, from Claremont McKenna in California to the University of Miami in Florida, plus eight other states in between. A few students will continue the brotherhood after CFS: three students are attending the Rochester Institute of Technology, while Haverford College, Drexel University, Skidmore College, and Lehigh University will each gain two CFS graduates.

Other esteemed universities that will matriculate Griffins this fall include Columbia, Swarthmore, Northeastern, Dartmouth, and Vanderbilt. Josh Han will apply to schools in his native South Korea when their admissions season opens this winter. Collectively, the school’s 33 graduates received nearly $4 million in financial aid, with many receiving full or nearly full rides to college.  

Temidayo Bambe with his mother.Images via Church Farm School.

The Class of 2022 entered as bright-eyed boys eager to expand their worldviews at a small, diverse boarding school and are leaving as mature young men, possessing the six characteristics the school endeavors to create in each of its scholars:  

  • Curious and Passionate Learners  
  • Compelling Communicators  
  • Healthy in Mind, Body, and Spirit  
  • Persistent in the Pursuit of Excellence 
  • Ethical Agents for the Common Good 
  • Committed to Global Responsibility  

“I chose CFS because of its authenticity and fundamental core values. The opportunities and lessons at CFS allowed me to work alongside my brothers to pursue our dreams and fulfill our goals. From the students and teachers to the inspirational alumni, the uplifting camaraderie makes the Church Farm experience remarkable,” said Temidayo Bambe of Darby.

Bambe will head to Amherst, where he will pursue a degree in medicine. During his time at CFS, his talents have shone brightly as a member of Student Congress, the Honor Council, the Multicultural Club, the Student Ambassador Program, the Admission Ambassador Program, and as a varsity wrestler. 

Learn more about Church Farm School.

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

Valley Forge Military Academy Graduates Class of 2022

With the traditional tossing of their covers, these 36 VFMA graduates will go on to colleges such as MIT, Syracuse, the Merchant Marine Academy, among other prestigious universities. Valley Forge Military Academy has awarded 36 Cadets with their high school diplomas as part of the 94th annual commencement ceremony. The...
VALLEY FORGE, PA
VISTA.Today

PSU Grad from West Chester Among Those Advocating for Continued State Funding for Their Alma Mater

West Chester native Erin Boas, a recent Penn State graduate, is among the alumni who are advocating for continued state funding for their alma mater, reports Penn State News. “There are so many different ways in which Penn State shapes and changes students’ lives and alumni’s lives,” said Boas, a past president of the University Park Undergraduate Association and a graduate of the College of the Liberal Arts.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Local News

Malvern Prep receives $20 million gift, largest in school’s history

MALVERN — Malvern Prep is grateful and excited to announce that it has received the largest gift in school history from The Howley Foundation. The $20 million gift will provide for a variety of needs at Malvern Prep. Most especially, this generous gift will support 40 students with annual scholarships who would otherwise not be able to achieve a Malvern Prep education.
MALVERN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
California State
County
Chester County, PA
State
Florida State
City
Swarthmore, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leadership: Dr. Jon Jay DeTemple, President, Harcum College

Dr. Jon Jay DeTemple Presiding at Harcum College's 2022 Commencement last month. Dr. Jon Jay DeTemple, the President of Harcum College, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in government housing near Binghamton, N.Y.; his fondest memories of his blue-collar upbringing; playing multiple sports in high school; using football as a vehicle to attend Cornell; and giving up the sport in between his sophomore and junior years because he had found the “world’s greatest job.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Penn State Great Valley Names Interim Chancellor

Colin Neill.Image via Penn State Great Valley. Colin Neill, professor of software and systems engineering and director of engineering programs at Penn State Great Valley, has been named the school’s interim chancellor, dean, and chief academic officer.
MALVERN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swarthmore College#Haverford College#Dartmouth College#Skidmore College#Highschool#Claremont#The University Of Miami#Drexel University#Lehigh University#Spirit Persistent
Mercury

Two Chester County law firms combine

WEST CHESTER — Gawthrop Greenwood, PC, a regional law firm with offices in West Chester, and Greater Wilmington, Del., has announced a merger with Chester County-based law firm Hudson L. Voltz, PC. The merger was effective June 1, according to a press release. Attorneys Hudson L. Voltz and Janet...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

New Penn State President Praises Branch Campuses Like Brandywine

Penn State University president touring a branch campus. Penn State University’s new president, Neeli Bendapudi, is a big fan of her university’s branch campuses like Penn State Brandywine in Media, writes Bill Schackner for Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I am very, very committed to the commonwealth campuses, for several reasons,”...
MEDIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Education
bctv.org

Lead Pastor at West Lawn UMC to Retire After 22 Years

After 22 years of serving as the Lead Pastor at West Lawn United Methodist Church, the Reverend Dr. Jeffrey Raffauf will be retiring on June 30, 2022. Raffauf’s ministry journey at West Lawn UMC began in 2000, and his official last day leading worship will be June 12, 2022. On this Sunday, he will preach at the 8:00, 9:30, and 11:00 AM services. These services will include special music, a time of baptismal remembrance, and testimonies from those gathered. As a surprise for Raffauf, and to celebrate his love of Penn State football, the congregation will have a “White Out” this Sunday morning. All in attendance are invited to wear white clothing to show their appreciation of his service at West Lawn UMC. Beansies Coffee Truck will also be onsite for fellowship refreshments.
WEST LAWN, PA
NJ.com

Woman, 21, killed in N.J. crash was coach who inspired student-athletes

A woman who died in a weekend car crash in Gloucester County was identified Wednesday as a 21-year-old college student and coach of a high school basketball team. Cire Forman was a passenger in a car traveling north on South Academy Street, near Cleveland Street, when the driver lost control, hit a fire hydrant on the right side of the road and rolled over shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday in Glassboro, according to police. Forman, of Cherry Hill, died at the scene.
GLASSBORO, NJ
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy