Man charged in deadly 2021 Cambria County motorcycle crash

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Gallitzin man is facing charges after a woman was killed in 2021 from being pinned under a crashed Harley Davidson.

State police are charging 58-year-old David Kelly Myers with involuntary manslaughter, DUI and disregard to a single traffic lane in regard to a deadly crash on June 20, 2021.

Previous coverage:

Myers was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson north on Columbia Street in Allegheny Township when he failed to negotiate a curve. He hit a patch of grass and then crashed in a ditch, throwing both him and 21-year-old Sierra K. Farabaugh from the bike. Farabaugh became stuck after the motorcycle landed on her, and she died of asphyxiation, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees.

Police began investigating Myers as they suspected he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed the bike. First responders said when they arrived on scene, Myers was leaning against the motorcycle that was on top of Farabaugh. Next to her was an open bottle of Captain Morgan Spiced Rum.

Myers allegedly told paramedics that he had been drinking prior to the crash, but he did not specify where. He also emanated the smell of alcohol and had slurred speech, according to charges filed.

An unsecured bail of $25,000 was set for Myers on Thursday.

